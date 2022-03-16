See Comment

D.L. Hughley Accuses Kanye West Of ‘Crying’ Over Pete Davidson’s ‘Big’ Manhood

D.L. Hughley has hurled some insults Kanye West’s way, claiming he cried over the size of Pete Davidson’s manhood and insulted the way the rapper dresses.

Pete Davidson isn’t the only celeb feuding with Kanye West at the moment. D.L. Hughley has entered the chat and he’s not holding back. D.L. took to Twitter to sling insults at the “Gold Digger” rapper and on top of that, unofficially declared war by using the hashtag #TeamDl and indicating that there are sides to choose. “Ye is at it again huh??” he tweeted, kicking off his string of tweets. “Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some d**k ups! #TeamDl.”

It doesn’t stop there. He continued to hurl insults at the Grammy Award-winning rapper, writing, “Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man! #TeamDl.” Dang. He also insulted the way Ye dresses and took it a step further by coming for his mental health. “Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!! All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card? #TeamDl,” the actor tweeted.

To be fair, Ye should be able to take these types of insults since he certainly knows how to give them. Ye has been attempting to prod at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. The rapper took to has taken to Instagram to insult and threaten the Saturday Night Live performer on numerous occasions. Not only has Kanye teased him by calling him”Skete” and leaked private text messages but he uploaded a music video where an animated version of him drags Pete’s dead body and holds his decapitated head.

After months of taking the high road, Pete finally clapped back at Ye over text. He pleaded with the rapper to stop harassing him and Kim, calling her the best mother. When Kanye asked where he was at, Pete responded, “in bed with your wife,” and included a pic of him shirtless in bed. That undeniably provoked the rapper because Kim was spotted on a frantic phone call just hours later at their son’s sports game.

Now, the comedian wants to meet with the Yeezys founder in person to settle the drama once and for all. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it was Kim’s idea for the two to meet but Pete was more than willing. As to what Pete is looking for from the conversation, he “wants to clear the air. Pete wants Kanye to lay it all out. He’s sick of the never-ending BS and just wants it to all end.”