Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s and spent hours talking one-on-one, and this isn’t the first time the two have been romantically linked!

Round two? Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking rumors that they may be rekindling their romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, as per Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.

This isn’t the first time the Good American founder and the “Na Na” singer have been romantically linked. The singer had attended Khloe’s 32nd birthday back in 2016 and the two were spotted getting quite handy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen caressing Trey’s back and shoulders as they were seen leaving Dave & Busters.

Ironically, around that time, a video had surfaced from 2012 where Trey tried to shoot his shot with her sister Kim Kardashian when she was still with Kanye West. “I mean, Kanye and I, we don’t have a personal thing. I know Kanye, but we’re not friends like that. So given the opportunity, I would definitely take a shot. I never want to get too overzealous and say what I can and can’t do, and put words into people’s mouths, but that’s something I think every man should take a shot at,” Trey boasted in a video that has since been deleted. Oh, how times have changed.

It may be the right time for history to repeat itself, though. Khloe no longer seems to be distancing herself from her baby daddy Tristan ThompsonAfter a number of cheating scandals, the final straw was when he got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant while he and Khloe were together– potentially even engaged. While Tristan fessed up to the affair, he initially questioned whether the kid was his. Once a DNA test proved that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby boy, he issued a public apology to Khloe.

However, it seems his plea may have been too little too late. Some of Khloe’s other exes are using this as a chance to shoot their shot including Lamar OdomThe basketball player was recently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 3 on which he revealed he still loved the reality TV star and was determined to win her back. Whoever Khloe wants to date, if anyone, she definitely has options.