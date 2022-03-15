See Pics

Cardi B Slays Plunging Latex Top While Twinning With Sis Hennessy For New Versace Campaign

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Cardi B and Hennessy looked like twins in a photoshoot for Versace rocking latex tops and matching multi-colored bottoms.

Cardi B, 29, and her sister Hennessy, 26, may not be twins but they might as well be! The two looked nearly identical as they posed for a Versace campaign. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked a plunging pink latex top and multi-colored leggings while her sister wore a blue latex top and a mini skirt in the same pattern as Cardi’s leggings.

The sisters completed their look with silver and gold stilettos and a tiny purse that looks like it came out of the Polly Pocket universe. Cardi’s purse was gold while Hennessy’s was aqua. The sisters even twinned in the way they posed as they both rested their chin on their right hand in the first pic. The sisters then showed off their own individuality in the second snap as the “WAP” rapper threw her hand and leg up in the air while her sister gave a winky kiss through the handle of her purse.

Cardi isn’t afraid to make a bold fashion statement like she did in her Versace campaign. The “I Like It” rapper looked pretty in pink once again for Drake’s Super Bowl party back in February. She rocked a light pink crop top and mini skirt with a yarn fabric that hugged her curves. Her skirt definitely gave some varsity vibes with its buttons and double stripe along the bottom. She completed the peppy look with a bedazzled Playboy bunny necklace.

The “Please Me” rapper was recently spotted with her boyfriend and baby daddy Offset. The pair were enjoying a sweet date night in New York City as Cardi B rocked an oversized, puffy Gucci jacket, white hoodie and white knee-length skirt. Offset twinned with his sweetheart as he rocked a blue puffy jacket and camo hoodie along with jeans.

When Cardi is not out strutting her stuff, she is with her and Offset’s little ones, Kulture, 3, and her six-month-old baby boy. She recently gave fans a first-time glance at her son after one fan complained that she never shared pics of him. “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day,” Cardi wrote, to which a fan responded, “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet.” That’s when the rapper sent a pic of just her baby’s eye and wrote, “That’s all y’all will get.”