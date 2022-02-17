Fashion

Cardi B Dresses Down In Oversized Gucci Coat & Hoodie For Date Night With Offset – Photos

Cardi B & Offset stepped out for a date night at Nobu in West Hollywood when they dressed down in puffer coats for their fun night out on the town.

Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, looked adorable when they went to dinner at Nobu in West Hollywood on Feb. 16. The happy couple dressed down for their date night when they both rocked puffer jackets with hoodies.

Cardi B & Offset dressed down for their date night at Nobu in West Hollywood on Feb. 16, when they both wore puffer coats with hoodies. (ALEXJR/BACKGRID)

Cardi looked fabulous when she opted to wear a massively oversized black Gucci puffer jacket on top of a white zip-up hoodie. She styled her look with a tight knee-length pencil skirt and a pair of black slip-on mule heels.

As for Offset, he wore a powder blue puffer bomber jacket on top of a patterned hoodie. He styled his sweatshirt with black skinny jeans and colorful chunky blue sneakers.

Cardi is usually dressed to the nines for date night, so this look was a bit more casual than usual but equally as stylish. Cardi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and the couple just stepped out for the Super Bowl looking chic.

Cardi opted to wear a skintight blue Syndical Chamber midi dress that had a halter neckline and was completely cutout at the chest revealing ample cleavage. The dress also featured a cutout on her waist while the bottom half was covered in a cool cloud print. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe blue pumps.

Meanwhile, Offset rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton featuring a white windbreaker covered in green, blue, and purple colored logos. He styled the jacket with a graphic white T-shirt and a pair of baggy jeans with the LV logo all over it.