Cardi B. Stuns In Pink Mini Dress & Playboy Bunny Bling Necklace With Offset At Drake’s Super Bowl Party

Cardi B wowed when she arrived at the bash in West Hollywood, CA while looking glamorous and holding hands with her husband Offset, who also wore a fashionable outfit and jewelry.

Cardi B, 29, wowed when she attended Drake‘s Super Bowl party this weekend! The rapper stepped out in a light pink knit crop top and skirt along with a white wraparound heeled sandals as she walked into the West Hollywood bash with her husband Offset, 30. She also accessorized with a massive diamond necklace that was in the shape of the Playboy bunny and multiple bracelets on both wrists as she had her shoulder length hair curled and down.

The beauty topped her epic look off with a gray purse, long white spiky nails, and classic makeup that included a pinkish tone of lipstick and pink eyeshadow.

Offset also turned heads in his own fashionable outfit at the event. It included a red cardigan that was lined with black and white stripes over a black top, black leather pants, and red, white, and black sneakers. He also added multiple necklaces, bracelets, and rings to his look and topped it off with sunglasses.

When Cardi and Offset aren’t turning heads at public parties, they’re spending quality time with their two children, including daughter Kulture, 3, and a five-month-old son whose name they have yet to publicly announce. The proud parents also recently celebrated their love for each other by getting matching tattoos of their wedding date. The ink was done by celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and is located on their hands, above their thumbs, and reads, “9. 20.17.”

Cardi and Offset’s romance has had its ups and downs in the past, but their tattoos and their latest exchanges and appearances together seem to prove things are going great for them. In Nov., Cardi opened up about how happy she was.

“We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” she told E! News. “I feel like I’ve never been happier. I feel like, not even just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”