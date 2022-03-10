Breaking News

Jussie Smollett Yells ‘I Am Not Suicidal’ In Court Amid Fears Of Being Killed In Prison — Watch

BRIAN CASSELLA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Actor Jussie Smollett poses for a selfie outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building after a hearing Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)
US actor Jussie Smollett (C) arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his family to be sentenced for staging an attack on himself in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 10 March 2022. A jury found Smollett guilty on five of the six charges of felony disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime early on 29 January 2019.Jussie Smollett sentencing, Chicago, USA - 10 Mar 2022
Actor Jussie Smollett appears at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Smollett is back in court to learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated or allow him to remain free Jussie Smollett, Chicago, United States - 10 Mar 2022
US actor Jussie Smollett (C) arrives with family and attorneys at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the fifth day of his trial for reportedly staging an attack on himself in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 06 December 2021. According to prosecutors Smollett faces charges of felony disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime early on 29 January 2019. If convicted he faces up to three years in prison for staging an attack by two Nigerian brothers. Jussie Smollett trial continues, Chicago, USA - 06 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

After being sentenced to 150 days in prison, 30 months of felony probation, and over $100K in fines, Jussie Smollett maintained that he was innocent before being escorted out of the court room.

Jussie Smollett, 39, insisted that he’s innocent after being sentenced to 150 days in prison, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution and a $25,000 fine by Chicago’s Judge James Linn on Thursday, March 10. Immediately after the sentencing, Smollett addressed the court room where he yelled he’s not “suicidal.”

“I am not suicidal,” Jussie said in a dramatic fashion. “I am not suicidal. I am innocent and I am not suicidal. If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBT community,” he said in the shocking moment.

“Your honor I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you, your honor. I respect your decision. … I am not suicidal,” he added.

Per Judge Linn, his prison sentence is set to begin immediately. Jussie only received part of what could have been three years in prison for the scandal. It was also made clear that the former Empire star could appeal the decision. Notably, he was found guilty in Dec. 2021.

Smollett has been subject to controversy surrounding the case, which started after he staged a hate crime against himself by paying brothers Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo $3500 to attack him in 2019. During the alleged attack, Jussie claimed the two men put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and were wearing “MAGA” hats to show their support for former President Donald Trump. In Dec. 2021, Jussie admitted he had taken drugs and engaged in mutual masturbation with Abimbola after meeting at a club during the fourth season of Empire.

Prior to delivering the sentencing, Judge Linn gave a lengthy statement detailing Jussie’s history and crimes, as well as touching on his past advocacy work against racial injustice. “You wanted to make yourself more famous. Why would you betray social justice issues which you care so much about? I believe that you did real damage to hate crime victims,” the judge said. “I find that your extreme premeditation is an aggravating factor in this case…you’ve turned yourself to riches to rags…your very name has become an adverb for lying,” he also said in front of Jussie, his family and his legal team.