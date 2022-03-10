Jussie Smollett Yells ‘I Am Not Suicidal’ In Court Amid Fears Of Being Killed In Prison — Watch

After being sentenced to 150 days in prison, 30 months of felony probation, and over $100K in fines, Jussie Smollett maintained that he was innocent before being escorted out of the court room.

Jussie Smollett, 39, insisted that he’s innocent after being sentenced to 150 days in prison, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution and a $25,000 fine by Chicago’s Judge James Linn on Thursday, March 10. Immediately after the sentencing, Smollett addressed the court room where he yelled he’s not “suicidal.”

“I am not suicidal,” Jussie said in a dramatic fashion. “I am not suicidal. I am innocent and I am not suicidal. If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBT community,” he said in the shocking moment.

Jussie Smollett after the sentencing: “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, you must all know that.” pic.twitter.com/xe2wYpQJ4O — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2022

“Your honor I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you, your honor. I respect your decision. … I am not suicidal,” he added.

Per Judge Linn, his prison sentence is set to begin immediately. Jussie only received part of what could have been three years in prison for the scandal. It was also made clear that the former Empire star could appeal the decision. Notably, he was found guilty in Dec. 2021.

🚨BREAKING: Jussie Smollett SCREAMS in rage at sentencing Judge as he's handcuffed and sent to JAIL for FAKING a hate crime pic.twitter.com/BkQjtuyf5l — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 11, 2022

Smollett has been subject to controversy surrounding the case, which started after he staged a hate crime against himself by paying brothers Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo $3500 to attack him in 2019. During the alleged attack, Jussie claimed the two men put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and were wearing “MAGA” hats to show their support for former President Donald Trump. In Dec. 2021, Jussie admitted he had taken drugs and engaged in mutual masturbation with Abimbola after meeting at a club during the fourth season of Empire.

Prior to delivering the sentencing, Judge Linn gave a lengthy statement detailing Jussie’s history and crimes, as well as touching on his past advocacy work against racial injustice. “You wanted to make yourself more famous. Why would you betray social justice issues which you care so much about? I believe that you did real damage to hate crime victims,” the judge said. “I find that your extreme premeditation is an aggravating factor in this case…you’ve turned yourself to riches to rags…your very name has become an adverb for lying,” he also said in front of Jussie, his family and his legal team.