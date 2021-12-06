Breaking News

Jussie Smollett Takes Stand & Testifies He Did Drugs, Masturbated With His Attacker

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Actor Jussie Smollett poses for a selfie outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building after a hearing Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)
US actor Jussie Smollett (C) arrives with family and attorneys at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the fifth day of his trial for reportedly staging an attack on himself in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 06 December 2021. According to prosecutors Smollett faces charges of felony disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime early on 29 January 2019. If convicted he faces up to three years in prison for staging an attack by two Nigerian brothers. Jussie Smollett trial continues, Chicago, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago Jussie Smollett Trial, Chicago, United States - 29 Nov 2021
Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives a news conference after a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Jussie Smollett started his trial and took the stand for his testimony today after being accused of staging a hate crime for media attention in 2019.

Jussie Smollett, 39, admitted to knowing one of his alleged attackers and even being intimate with him, when he took the stand on Dec. 5 in his own defense. The actor, who is openly gay, has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to investigators after telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Jan. 2019. Prosecutors are alleging that he staged the hate crime specifically to get media attention and even paid $3500 to brothers, Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, to help him.

Once on the stand, Jussie talked about his relationship with Abimbola and explained they had met at a club during Season 4 of Empire, according to the Chicago Tribune. He also reportedly said that they went to a bathhouse together, did some drugs, and got physically close. “There was some touching,” he said before also admitting they had masturbated near each other during another occasion at the bathhouse, the Tribune reported.


Jussie Smollett started his trial this week. (TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Jussie also reportedly talked about Abimbola’s brother and how he “creeped” him out. “He kind of creeped me out,” he testified, according to CNN. “Every time we were around him he didn’t speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off. He wasn’t feeling me, it’s fine. Who is he to me? It’s fine.”
In addition to discussing his relationship with the brothers, Jussie reportedly disputed those calling the alleged attack a “hoax” and said the money involved was for a fitness plan so he could get fit for an upcoming music video.

Jussie Smollett has admitted to knowing his alleged attacker before the attack. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock)
“There was no hoax,” he told the jury, the Tribune further reported. “My character was a superstar, a pop star, a beloved GQ whatever,” he said. “It was very important that I looked like Black Cary Grant, not beat down.”
Before Jussie’s latest testimony, Abimbola had denied he had a sexual relationship with him in his own testimony last week.