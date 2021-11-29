See Pics

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime Hoax Trial 3 Years After Scandal — Photos

jussie smollett
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock
Actor Jussie Smollett poses for a selfie outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building after a hearing Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago Jussie Smollett Trial, Chicago, United States - 29 Nov 2021
Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives a news conference after a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)
Empire actor Jussie Smollett appears with a fan as he walks out of the Leighton Criminal Court Building after a hearing Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Jussie Smollett arrived for jury selection on day one of his hate crime trial in Chicago with his family, including his mom and sister.

Jussie Smollett arrived at court for the first day of his hate crime trial in Chicago on Monday, Nov. 29 with family by his side. The Empire actor, 39, is accused of filing false reports about being the victim of racist and homophobic attack in 2019. A grand jury indicted the the actor, who is openly-gay, of six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to Chicago police in February 2020, but Jussie has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.

jussie smollett
Jussie Smollett arrives at court in Chicago with his mother and sister on November 29, 2021 (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock)

The actor has been accused of orchestrating his attack by hiring brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to take “advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” per authorities. The brothers confessed to the plot, claiming to authorities that Jussie first “attempted to gain attention by sending a false letter that relied on racial, homophobic and political language” before the attacks.

At the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Monday, Jussie arrived with his family, including mother Janet and Emmy-nominated actress sister Jurnee, for day one of the trial. Jury selection began on Monday with six potential jurors being asked about whether they had ever watched the show Empire or read stories about the attack on TMZ.

Related Gallery

'Empire' Season 6 -- Photos

EMPIRE: L-R: Meta Golding in the "What Is Love" season premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
EMPIRE: L-R: Trai Byers and Bryshere Y. Gray in the "What Is Love" season premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
EMPIRE: L-R: Bryshere Y. Gray and Serayah in the "What Is Love" season premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.

jussie smullett
Jussie Smollett arrives at court in Chicago with his mother and sister on November 29, 2021 (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock)

Jussie initially told police that he was attacked on January 29, 2019 by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him. He alleged that they put a noose around his neck and poured an unidentified substance on him. In a statement issued to Essence in February of that year, he addressed misinformation on the internet and said, “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level.”

“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” his statement continued. Following the incident, celebrities, politicians, and public figures sent words of support to Jussie, with then-President Donald Trump condemning the attack as “horrible.”

In an interview with BET correspondent Marc Lamont Hill in September, Jussie addressed the charges for the first time and said he believed authorities and media were “trying to sell” an agenda by painting him as guilty. “When I step back, I can see the way they served the narrative to the people: That it was intentionally created to make people doubt from the very, very beginning,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not really living for the people that don’t believe.”