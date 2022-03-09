Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable As Geppetto In First Look At Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ — Photo

Tom Hanks does a complete transformation to play Pinocchio’s dad Geppetto in this first-look photo of the highly-anticipated ‘Pinocchio.’

When Tom Hanks prepares for a role, he goes all in. The Oscar-winning actor does a complete transformation into Geppetto for the live-action Pinocchio. The first photo, released on March 9, shows Tom with white and gray curly hair and a gray mustache. The film is a retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

He looks lovingly at Pinocchio, who looks nearly identical to the 1940 animated character, complete with his yellow hat with a red feather and his iconic outfit. Geppetto is the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio like his son. Pinocchio is voiced by The Haunting of Bly Manor alum Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

The rest of the cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience.” Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio has been in the works for years. The original film celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2020. The live-action Pinocchio reunites Tom with director Robert Zemeckis. The two had previously worked together on Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express.

This isn’t the first project of Tom’s in 2022 where he does a complete role transformation. Tom plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager, in the upcoming Elvis biopic. Tom transforms into the key Elvis figure with prosthetics and a thick accent. The King of Rock and Roll is played by Austin Butler. Elvis is set to be released in theaters on June 24.

When it comes to Pinocchio, the live-action film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in September 2022. The first details of the film’s release were revealed during Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation. Both Peter Pan and Wendy and the live-action Pinocchio are foregoing theatrical releases and will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming service.