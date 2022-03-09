Regé-Jean Page Suits Up In Sexy Tux For BAFTA Event Ahead Of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Premiere

Regé-Jean Page looked dashing at a pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner and party in London, England with some other stars, just weeks before the highly-anticipated second season of ‘Bridgerton’ premieres.

Regé-Jean Page, 33, may not be in the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, but he’s still making lasting impressions at fancy events! The actor, who rose to fame in the first season of the Netflix series, attended a pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner and party in London on March 9 and looked incredibly handsome in a classic black and white tuxedo. He posed for photos while his hands were in his pockets on the carpet of the event and showed off facial hair.

The talented star also wore matching slip-on velvet shoes that looked as comfortable as could be. He strutted his stuff with confidence and was definitely among the best dressed at the dinner party.

Before his appearance at the pre-BAFTA event, Regé-Jean got attention for showing off his singing skills in an audio clip from is role in the audio drama adaptation of The Sandman. He plays the character of Orpheus and sang in Greek for Act II of the drama. Co-executive producer and director of the audio play, Dirk Maggs, talked about how impressed he was Regé-Jean in a behind the scenes clip shared by Audible.

“We have Regé-Jean Page as Orpheus, and it turns out that Regé-Jean Page is not only an excellent actor and an outrageously good-looking chap. He also sings like an angel,” Dirk said in the 30-second clip. “I’ve been, and I’ve got to say, it still sends shivers up my spine.”

As Regé-Jean continues to progress as an actor in new opportunities, Bridgerton fans are already missing him. The new season of the popular Netflix show is set to premiere on March 25 but the hunk won’t be in it. After wowing viewers with his amazing role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in season one, some folks were disappointed he wouldn’t take on the series again, but from the looks of his latest appearances and roles, it seems he’s already well on his way to creating more memorable roles that will keep fans swooning!