‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer: Anthony & Kate Turn Up The Heat In Steamy Footage

Lady Whistledown is in for a very delectable treat! Anthony’s love story takes center stage in the ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer, and Kate Sharma proves to be quite the match for the Bridgerton hunk.

Bridgerton season 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated shows of 2022. The first season became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows when it premiered in 2020. While Simon and Daphne’s love story was at the center of season 1, the second season is all about Anthony and Kate.

Anthony Bridgerton is looking for a wife. He meets Kate and Edwina Sharma. Edwina makes quite a statement amongst the Bridgerton crew. Initially, it appears Anthony and Edwina are a perfect match. However, Anthony must first tame Edwina’s older sister Kate.

Kate doesn’t approve of Anthony, but sparks begin to fly between them in an undeniable way. From their stolen glances to their secret touches, their feelings for one another become hard for anyone not to notice.

Simone Ashley stars as the one and only Kate Sharma alongside the dashing Jonathan Bailey. Kate comes into Anthony’s life when she arrives in London looking to make a match for her younger sister, Edwina. While getting Edwina married is the goal, Kate ends up falling for Anthony and vice versa. Their love story is a complicated one, but it’s full of epic and very sexy moments.

The first footage of Bridgerton season 2 was unveiled during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2021. Fans got a glimpse of a very tense discussion between Anthony and Kate. While they don’t see eye-to-eye at this moment, their chemistry is off the charts.

Bridgerton season 2 is based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Each season of Bridgerton will focus on the individual love stories of the Bridgerton siblings. Spoiler alert: Benedict Bridgerton is likely next!

The hit Netflix series also stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Adjoa Andoh, and more. Julie Andrews returns as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Charithra Chandran joins the cast as Kate’s sister Edwina.

One familiar face who will not be returning in season 2 is Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings. Netflix announced in April 2021 that the breakout star of season 1 would not be coming back. Phoebe will be back as Daphne, who will be helping her older brother Anthony find a love match.

Bridgerton season 2 will premiere March 25 on Netflix. Lady Whistledown’s quill isn’t getting dry any time soon. The show has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4!