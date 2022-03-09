Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Weight Loss After Briana DeJesus’ ‘Body-Shaming’ — Before & After Photos

Kailyn Lowry showed off her weight loss as she tugged on her form-fitting top just months after her ‘Teen Mom 2’ costar Briana DeJesus sent her a treadmill as a shady gift.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, made some amazing progress on her weight loss journey since claiming her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, gifted her a treadmill. The mom of four showed off a picture of herself in a grey, form-fitting, long-sleeved shirt and even gave an extra tug on it to show how much she has slimmed down. “I hate wearing color but I took the leap. How are we feeling about this top from Athleta?” she captioned the Instagram Story video. Take a look at how she looks now here.

It’s clear that Kail is feeling confident about her body and we love to see it. She has previously opened up about how she struggled with weight gain as a symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She made it known that the weight gain was something she struggled with emotionally on her podcast “Coffee And Convos” a year ago in March 2021. Here’s a before pic of what she looked like during that time.

Her weight loss progress comes after she claimed that her nemesis Briana gifted her a treadmill during the holidays. She uploaded a video “thanking” Briana for the treadmill and explained that she put it in the “dog room.” She joked about how she wouldn’t “have to walk” her dogs anymore, adding, “My dogs will love it.”

Briana defended the gift on her Instagram Story, implying that while it might have been shady, she wasn’t trying to body shame Kail. “Money can’t buy happiness but learning how to love urself will (: get in a better mindset and focus on something else (instead of me) so I decided to gift a treadmill ..I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT UR FEET WOULD RUN JUAST AS FAST!” She wrote.

“I am 150. Lbs and I love every inch of my body,” she continued. “I don’t need to fat shame, anyone, especially knowing I could lose a few lbs myself … lol the gift was to reroute ur focus (: u can send it back if you want and I’ll go ahead and show u how to start loving urself!” It seems like the feud between these two Teen Mom co-stars won’t be ending anytime soon.