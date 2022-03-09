Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Curses Putin For Bombing Maternity Hospital in Ukraine

The actress didn’t mince words for the Russian leader after Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said children were ‘buried under the wreckage’ of a maternity hospital hit by the airstrike.

Caitriona Balfe was quite candid when she spoke out against Russian leader Vladimir Putin after it was reported his forces bombed a Ukranian maternity hospital during their ongoing invasion of the country. The Outlander actress took to her Twitter on Wednesday (March 9) to curse Putin. “Hitting maternity hospitals. F**k you Putin and anyone who refuses to condemn him in the strongest of language. #Mariupol #Ukraine️,” she wrote.

Her tweet came soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed there were multiple victims of the Russian airstrike, and condemned leaders of other countries for failing to enact a no-fly zone. “People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!” he tweeted, referring to the maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol. “How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

This isn’t the first time Caitriona has been vocal about her opposition to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine on social media. On March 2, she tweeted, “We must not look away at this horrific war Russia is waging on Ukraine. Putin is a madman … our leaders need to do more to stop him. This is just so awful. The loss of life, the destruction of a country. How can this be happening. It’s just so awful. #NoWarWithUkraine #Ukriane.”

The stars’ comments come after a slew of celebrities have also been candid about their feelings on the crisis. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced that they would match up to $3 million in donations to relief funds for Mila’s home country of Ukraine. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” Ashton and Mila said in an Instagram video post. “Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.”

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk threw her support behind Ukraine in the ongoing invasion of the country by her homeland. Fellow Eastern European model Milla Jovovich got emotional in her social media post reacting to the news, as she has ties to both countries. Hayden Panettiere, who shares a child with Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, posted, “I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.” And Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in Ukraine, said he is “safe” but learning from fellow countrymen that “the situation is pretty dire.”