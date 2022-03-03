Kim Kardashian: 1st Photos Of Reality Star Since Being Declared ‘Legally Single’ From Kanye

On the same day she dropped Kanye’s last name, Kim stepped out in a bright orange Balenciaga wardrobe and was joined by their daughter North.

Kim Kardashian was spotted out in public for the first time since a judge granted her request to be declared legally single on Wednesday (March 2). The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star certainly appeared like she had just taken home a win amid her bitter divorce with Kanye West, as she looked absolutely fabulous in a bright orange Balenciaga ensemble, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. While Kim was undoubtedly enjoying the news, she was joined by her daughter North West for the outing.

The latest development in the Kim/Kanye saga also included Kim being able to drop the “Famous” rapper’s last name. She is now legally known again as simply “Kim Kardashian.” While the judge granted Kim’s request to have her maiden name restored, he did deny Kanye’s motion to prevent her from transferring assets out of trusts set up during the marriage.

The court hearing reportedly went off without a hitch, even though Kanye had just caused another shakeup the day before. The Grammy winner brought on a new attorney, Samantha Spector, to take over after he fired a third lawyer, Chris Melcher, on Tuesday (March 1). Melcher confirmed the news to HollywoodLife in a statement, saying, “I confirm that I no longer represent Ye and that Samantha Spector is his new attorney. I hope she is able to resolve the case quickly.”

Over the weekend, Kanye filed an objection to Kim accusing him in recent court documents of repeatedly posting ‘misinformation’ on social media about her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye fired back and claimed there’s no way Kim can prove that he wrote the social media messages.

The makeup mogul’s court documents filed last week argue Kanye’s “misinformation” campaign has “created emotional distress” for her and her family. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. Kanye West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” read the court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

Kim petitioned the court to be speedy in “terminating [her] marital status,” because such an action “should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children. Delay in doing so will only create further tension and anxiety.”

The reality star’s words indicate she is trying her best to protect her and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.