Jeff Wittek Slams ‘Scumbag’ David Dobrik As A ‘Fake’ Ahead Of Documentary About Vlogger

Jeff Wittek slamming his former friend David Dobrik, ahead of the documentary about the vlogger coming to SXSW.

Drama, drama, drama. Jeff Wittek is continuing to shade his former friend David Dobrik, ahead of Casey Neistat‘s SXSW documentary that premieres next month. In a new episode of his Jeff FM podcast on Friday, Feb. 25, Jeff labeled David a “scumbag” and said that he believes the fellow YouTube star will paint him as being solely responsible for his near-fatal accident in June 2020, in the upcoming documentary. Recall, the YouTuber suffered serious injuries to his face and skull after he was swung on a rope tied to an excavator operated by David, and the video was later put online for all to see.

In a Patreon livestream from Feb. 22, Jeff shared that he was “done” being “fake friends” with the other creator, who he said didn’t even reach out after his recent eye surgery — the 9th of 10 he will need — which was a result of the 2020 accident. “I’ve been protecting this guy for so long and there’s so much to this story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could’ve been blind,” he said on the new podcast episode. “I just want to f–king tell the truth finally. I gave this motherf–ker so many chances. Even now, a week later, I still haven’t heard a peep.”

Jeff doubled down on the fact that he believes David was only acting like he cared for Jeff due to Casey’s documentary. “The fact that he is a scumbag friend, a fake friend, and now that the documentary is over doesn’t give a f–k, doesn’t text me, doesn’t check in. The other reason: him saying now, flipping the script, saying, ‘Oh, it was f–kin Jeff’s idea. He’s crazy.’ Complete bulls–t,” he lamented. The description for the documentary claims it will “capture one of the most precipitous rise-and-falls in the history of the internet… in real-time,” covering the multitude of scandals surrounding David and his Vlog Squad, including the Jeff’s near-death accident.

Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek appears to finally be done with David Dobrik, telling fans that their friendship is over. Almost a year after his accident that involved Dobrik swinging Jeff into the side of an excavator, Wittek has labelled him a “fake friend.” pic.twitter.com/4jxWdAoIk5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 22, 2022

“In the real world, these kinds of actions have life-changing consequences, but in the gold rush ecosystem of social media influence, the audience decides who succeeds, and who gets banished forever,” the doc’s description says.

Later in his podcast, Jeff revealed that David agreed to pay his hospital bills, which have added up since he has required multiple surgeries due to the incident. “They didn’t pay a f–king bill, I got an infraction on my credit now. I go to get a house and I can’t get a loan,” Jeff revealed, adding, “For those who think I’m trolling or I’m f–king crazy on Instagram, honestly I could give a f–k, because it’s the best I’ve felt in a while getting all this s–t off my chest. It feels good to cut bad people out of your life.”