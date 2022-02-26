See Pics

Kim Kardashian Debuts Luxe New Private Jet Worth Over $95 Million As She Lands Back In L.A. — Photos

Introducing Kim Air! Kim Kardashian has a new all-custom plane with cashmere details and a gorgeous cream decor.

Kim Kardashian, 41, will be forever flying in style anywhere she goes. The SKIMS mogul debuted her stunning new private plane with a custom nude colour and rich cream decor as she arrived back in Los Angeles from Milan on Feb. 26. She looked ultra stylish as she descended down the plane stars in an all leather ensemble by Prada — a nod to the show she just attended at Fashion Week — adding a pair of sunglasses.

Kim’s new plane — a G65OER jet to be exact — was on full display in the photos of the reality star. The custom jets base model reportedly starts at a whopping $95 million, driving the price much higher with customized interior details. A glance inside Kim’s plane reveals she has 18 cashmere seats and details all throughout, which were chosen by interior designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez.

Other unique details included SKIMS slippers and pajamas (of course), and an outdoor mat that says, “KIM AIR” which can be seen on TMZ. The outlet also reports that Kim brought in details from her all neutral home, including the same plates and placemats.

Kim Kardashian debuted her gorgeous new custom plane.

Kim isn’t the only family member with her own plane: youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 24, has had KYLIE AIR for some time. The Kylie Cosmetics founder purchased the gorgeous plane in early 2020 and was quickly traveling around the world in style (even loaning the jet to her business minded mama Kris Jenner, 66, for a trip or two).

Ky’s plane features her fave color pink all throughout and is definitely fun and festive compared to Kim’s older, more demure vibes. Notably, Kim’s also channels the same energy as her ultra-modern cream house in Calabasas, which she recently showed off in a new Vogue video. “Everything in my house is really minimal — I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I just want it to feel calming,” she explained.

She did note, however, that she was shocked her white home hasn’t been ruined by four kids. “Shockingly, four kids hasn’t messed up my cream house!” she hilariously added in the video published on Feb. 18.