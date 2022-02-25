Podcast

‘RHOM’ Star Julia Lemigova Reveals The Secret DM She Sent Lisa Vanderpump

Tommy Garcia/Peacock / Bravo
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: (l-r) Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Guerdy Abraira -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/Peacock)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: Nicole Martin -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/Peacock)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: (l-r) Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Kiki Barth -- (Photo by: Eugene Gologursky/Peacock)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: (l-r) Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, Larsa Pippin, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira -- (Photo by: Eugene Gologursky/Peacock) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Julia Lemigova is new to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, but she’s already a big fan of Lisa Vanderpump’s. In this new EXCLUSIVE interview, she shares the private DM she sent the ‘RHOBH’ alum.

Julia Lemigova may not get along with everyone on The Real Housewives of Miami (we’re looking at you, Larsa Pippen), but that’s okay because the reality TV newbie is already trying to make friends with OGs from other franchises.

During this week’s new episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the RHOM freshman told us that she recently sent Lisa Vanderpump a very private DM. Julia quickly became a fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG after discovering the now-Kyle Richards led series for the very first time. Before joining RHOM, Julia hadn’t watched any of the Bravo franchises, so she thought now would be a good time to start, and she chose RHOBH as the show to pop her Real Housewives cherry with.

Anyway, after becoming fond of Lisa on TV, Julia fantasized about building a friendship with her in real life, so she sent her a DM.

‘RHOM’s Julia Lemigova & ‘RHOBH’ alum Lisa Vanderpump (Tommy Garcia/Peacock / Bravo)

Related Gallery

Lisa Vanderpump: Photos Of The Reality Star

Los Angeles, CA - TV Star, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd arrive at kick off of LGBT Pride exhibit at The Hollywood Museum and sign autographs for fans. Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lisa Vanderpump-Todd Bravo's Party For 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 9 and 'Mexican Dynasties', Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Lisa Vanderpump-Todd 'Cats' opening night, Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019

“I’m on Season 1, and I discovered Lisa Vanderpump, and I was like — ‘This woman is amazing’. So you know what I did? I actually — one night after watching, I DM’d her on Instagram. I haven’t heard back, but I literally wrote to her saying, ‘I’m a fan’. And then, ‘I want to connect with you. I think we have a lot in common.’ I wrote something like that, but I haven’t heard back from her,” Julia told us EXCLUSIVELY.

Maybe now that she’s admitted to it publicly, Lisa will notice and reply back to her. One can hope, right?

Want more? New episodes of RHOM drop every Thursday on Peacock. And to hear this full new episode of the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast, in which Julia teases the upcoming reunion and talks about that wild Kanye West claim, subscribe and download it on Apple and Spotify now!

 