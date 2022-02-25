‘Mrs. Maisel’ Moms Reflect On The Upcoming Final Season: ‘It’ll Be Hard To Let Go’

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ will be coming to an end after season 5. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle about saying goodbye to the series and filming that Wonder Wheel scene.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently in the midst of its fourth season, and there is an endgame in sight. Ahead of the season 4 premiere, it was announced that the upcoming fifth season would be the show’s last. Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle, a.k.a. Shirley Maisel and Rose Weissman, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about preparing to say goodbye to the series and their characters after 5 seasons.

“Well, we’re trying to be grownups about it. We’re really sad,” Caroline told HollywoodLife during the SCAD TVfest. “It’s going to be a process of disengaging because I know everyone says this, but this time it’s really true. We really like each other. We really, really like each other. Every time we scatter, I still have a longing for everybody to come back together. I think it will not only be hard to let go of the characters, it’ll be hard to let go of each other. We all live in different places. Marin’s 3000 miles away from me when we’re not doing the show. I just keep thinking about that as a countdown. It’s not like you go through this all the time, that every time you work it becomes a very intimate and intense experience, but this is what I always think every time I work. I go, ‘I wonder who’s going to stick?’ Because for that 6 weeks, they’re the most important people in your life and then you go, ‘Wow, I haven’t talked to them in a couple of years.’ This is very different. I think we have stuck to each other’s ribs in a big way.”

Marin added, “Maybe that’s partially because we were together during the pandemic in terms of doing Zoom calls, missing each other. I have to say when I was a little girl, I was in The Nutcracker Suite, and I always wanted to be the lead. It never happened and then each year I would say, ‘Well, maybe next year.’ So I have a feeling in a very different way that when the show ends, I won’t believe that it’s done. I’ll say ‘Oh, well, maybe next year we’ll come back.’ By the way, maybe next year we will. Maybe 15-20 years. That certainly has been happening a lot in various television series. I really can’t say goodbye to this family. We really traveled the world. We’ve gone to Paris, we’ve gone to Miami, or we’ve gone to Europe and sometimes done tours with each other to do publicity. At the end of the day, it isn’t let’s go back to the hotel room and say goodbye. It’s where do we go out with each other and have a meal. That isn’t necessarily always the case, but we really, really love each other like family. Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] did an incredible job in casting. I’ve never been in a show where I can’t speak or say a negative thing about anyone.”

At the beginning of season 4, Midge got her old apartment back and asked her parents to come to live with her. That meant that Abe and Rose moved out of the Maisel home in Queens. “I was really sad that they were moving,” Caroline admitted. “I’d asked Amy when we first started that part of the story, there was so much text written about how the Weissmans felt about moving with the Maisels. I said to Amy, ‘There’s nothing on the page necessarily about how we feel about them moving in.’ I was just trying to get an idea from her of what was in her mind and she said, ‘You don’t have any feelings about their family.’ The minute she said that I got it completely. As my mother always said, ‘Home is the place where when you go there they have to take you in.’ So that’s the way we were about the Weissmans. They are a part of our family, oddly enough, and we are part of theirs. So of course, we miss them.”

One of the show’s most memorable scenes took place in the season 4 premiere when the Weissmans and the Maisels congregated at Coney Island. While riding the Wonder Wheel, Midge revealed what happened with Shy Baldwin’s tour. Caroline raved about the scene and how they pulled it off despite the pandemic.

“First of all, let’s add into it there was a pandemic going on,” Caroline told HollywoodLife. “We have to add that in because we were so astonished. They kept saying we were going to go back to work, and then they would tell us about going back to work, then they would postpone, and they finally pulled the trigger and said we’re going back to work. So we all assumed because I knew other people were working on different things that the show would get much, much smaller. It’d be talking heads in the kitchen because you can’t go anywhere, and everybody has to be really safe. And then we get the script. Not only is it a pandemic, but it’s also not smaller. It’s gigantic. We’re going to be in Coney Island on a ride together. We rehearsed it on a soundstage where Amy taped out the entire layout of Coney Island and what would be the route that we would all take in and out of all of the people who were there. We did that five months before we actually shot it. It was quite an architectural feat in many ways.” New episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drop Fridays on Prime Video.