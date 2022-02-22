Daniel Radcliffe Completely Transforms Into Weird Al Yankovic In First Look At Biopic — Photo

Daniel Radcliffe, is that you? Get a behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Harry Potter’ star taking on his latest role: Weird Al Yankovic.

Daniel Radcliffe is set to play Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic and new photos are giving an exciting first look! The Harry Potter star can be seen looking just like the musician in the recently released photos for the flick, titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, sporting Weird Al’s classic Hawaiian shirt, curly head of hair, and glasses, dutifully playing the accordion — Al’s chosen isntrument. “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Daniel said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniel seems to be settling in perfectly in his role of Al, the five-time Grammy-winning musician who rose to stardom with musical parodies of popular hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon.” Al and Eric Appel have written the screenplay, with Appel directing and producing the film. The description for the movie says it “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life,” from her “meteoric rise to fame” to his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

The flick marks a major role for the actor, who just celebrated the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with his former co-stars, reflecting on the movie franchise that shot him to fame.

Both Daniel and co-star Emma Watson got emotional as they shared how the Harry Potter films affected their lives.

“The crew on these films were unbelievable. There are people on these films that are foundational to who I am,” a teary-eyed Daniel says during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. “As a person and an actor, I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and to be able to work with the people I work with now, but none of it is possible without this.”