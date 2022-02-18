‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Ella Gives Johnny An Ultimatum If He Doesn’t Come To Dubai

Ella is determined to meet up with Johnny in Dubai in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Before the 90 Days’ preview, but he believes the trip is ‘too much sacrifice’ for him because of the strict quarantine.

Ella reveals to Johnny that she’s bought a ticket to Dubai, and she’s hoping that he’ll be joining her so they can meet in person for the first time. Right away, Johnny isn’t so sure that this is the best option for him. “I think it’s a very really a hard situation right now because the rules and the policies are tightening up. If I want to go abroad, it’s gonna be like a long quarantine for me,” Johnny explains in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 20 episode of Before the 90 Days.

Johnny would have to quarantine for 5 weeks in China when he returned from the trip. Ella thinks they’re both “making sacrifices” for each other, but Johnny doesn’t believe two weeks is long enough to justify a 5-week quarantine.

“I want to meet with Ella as soon as possible, but China is controlling COVID very strictly, and if I go to Dubai with Ella for only two weeks, I need another 5 weeks quarantine after I fly back to China. It’s really too much sacrifice for a very short meet,” He admits.

He wants to wait until the government starts loosening up the COVID policies. This makes Ella feel like he really doesn’t want to meet with her. “I’m starting to feel like you really didn’t want to come in the first place,” Ella says. He swears that’s not it.

Ella refuses to back down on her plan. She wants to meet Johnny now. This all just feels like a waiting game to her. “If you’re not going to come to Dubai, I am going to start looking at other options, like having an open relationship,” she tells Johnny in a stunning ultimatum. Now Johnny has a big choice to make. Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.