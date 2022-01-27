‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Mike Reveals His Medical Diagnosis To Ximena

Ximena begins to get very annoyed with Mike, but he explains in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Before the 90 Days’ that his lack of organization is linked to a medical condition that he has.

Tensions are rising for this Before the 90 Days couple. Ximena and Mike are riding in a car when Mike decides to blow his nose. Mike tries to stick the tissue in the back pocket of the seat when he’s finished, but Ximena chastises him and says he needs to be “respectful” because this isn’t his car.

“I can’t imagine what you’re like in your house, my God,” an annoyed Ximena says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 30 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Mike gets a garbage bag for his tissue only after Ximena asks for one from the driver.

“I think that since Mike hasn’t had many girlfriends and has never lived with a woman, maybe he’s a slob because a woman is missing from his home,” Ximena says. “So I want to believe that he can learn, but it worries me. If we get married, I don’t want a messy husband with no manners. That’s not the future I want.”

Ximena tells Mike that it’s “not difficult to learn to be clean.” Mike then tells Ximena that he has ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). “It’s not that I’m doing it on purpose, it’s just that sometimes I forget,” Mike explains.

Ximena is having a hard time understanding what Mike is experiencing. “It’s almost like a learning disability. It has something to do with the brain,” he says to Ximena.

“Around middle school, I was diagnosed with ADHD, so I get distracted easily, I’ll forget to do certain things,” Mike reveals. “A lot of things that Ximena wants me to change, like the organization, which is attributed to ADHD, is not all my fault because it’s been a struggle basically my whole life to try ways to work around it.” Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.