‘Octopussy’ Star & Supermodel Maud Adams, 77, Seen In Rare Photos Walking Her Dogs

Former James Bond movie star Maud Adams is looking as great as ever at 77 as she walks her dogs in Beverly Hills.

Maud Adams is looking better than ever! The Hollywood icon, who turned 77 this month, appeared to be in great shape in photos you can see here as she walked her dogs in Beverly Hills last week. The actress, who was well-known for her roles in three James Bond movies, Man With the Golden Gun (1974), Octopussy (1983), and A View to Kill (1985) with Bond actor Roger Moore, strolled along in the park with her adorable pooches and dressed in a casual black zip-up jacket and camouflage pants. She also sported black loafers for the occasion and a small black purse slung over her shoulder, wearing her hair in a low ponytail.

Maud has been in the business for years, and, despite her age, still looks like a stunner. The Swedish native got her star as a model in New York City and Paris before moving on to acting. She began with several small roles in TV like in Kojak, Hawaii 5-0, and Starsky and Hutch in the ’70s before becoming a famous “Bond girl.” In her first flick, The Man with the Golden Gun, she played a gorgeous mistress to the villain Francisco Scaramanga played by Christopher Lee. Unfortunately, she was met with death at the end of the film by Roger Moore’s Bond.

In Octopussy, Maud was working in Bond’s favor in playing the wealthy businesswoman title character, helping Bond by trapping the criminal Khan and ending up as his love interest in the end. She went on to have a much smaller part in A View to Kill, although she is still remembered for her affecting work in all the Bond films.

In 2014, Maud was asked by From Sweden With Love about her roles in the films and how they perhaps played a certain part in her life. “I never hesitated. It was such a treat to be able to once again work with Roger Moore, the producer Cubby Broccoli, and the crew I had come to like so much,” she shared. “Being offered the title role of Octopussy also was a real honor.”