Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles With Travis Barker As They Declare They’re ‘Moving To Napa Valley’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking a romantic vacation to Napa Valley and tease the idea of shifting their home to the idyllic locale.

Will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker move to Napa, California? The couple got cozy in a recent Instagram photo series shared by Kourtney where they celebrated with a romantic vacation for two in the Northern California region. The Poosh founder shared images of intimate dinner tents, the gorgeous West Coast mountains, and a candlelit scene with a delicious-looking glass of white wine. “I’m moving to Napa,” Kourt wrote in the caption.

Elsewhere in the photo series showed the duo showing off their typical punk-rock styled outfits, with Kourt in an all-black getup consisting of a black leather jacket over a mini dress paired with chunky oxford-style shoes. Travis, who posed with his lady in what appeared to be a cooking class, sported a burgundy jacket over a black hoodie for the occasion.

The soon-to-be-married couple seem to be basking in their romance as of late. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Kourtney documented via her Instagram stories how her beau surprised her with giant Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues amid a slew of red roses and candles. The reality star shared a video of the lavish display on Monday with Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life” playing in the background. The display of numerous roses and candles definitely echoed Travis’ beautiful proposal for Kourtney which took place on the beach in Montecito, California

Moreover, “Kravis,” as they’re called, are known to have essentially be living Valentine’s Day every day, often sharing PDA-filled photos and videos with their fans and shouting-out each other just because they’re so in love. In a recent Instagram post shared on Feb. 8, Kourtney took a “ride or die” ride in Travis’ Ford Bronco, which is decked out with stars on the interior roof. The post gave off big Bonnie & Clyde vibes as the two rode together into the night. Kourtney captioned the series of sweet snaps, “Ride or Die” while moments after she shared the pics, Travis agreed, commenting back, “you are my ride or die forever.”