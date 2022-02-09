Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy A Romantic Late-Night Drive In His Ford Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker made it clear that they are each other’s ‘ride or die’ in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, are clearly in it for the long haul! On Feb. 8, Kourtney shared photos on her Instagram of a romantic late-night car ride in Travis’ Ford Bronco, which is equipped with stars on the interior roof! Kourtney captioned the series of sweet snaps, “Ride or Die.” Moments after she shared the pics, Travis agreed — commenting back, “you are my ride or die forever.”

In the first photo, Kourtney is giving a sultry look to the camera. Dressed in black, she took a selfie while pushing her hair behind her ears. In the backdrop of the photo, it appears that there are stars in the sky — part of the unique, custom décor in her fiancé’s ride. But when you click on the next photo, the only real star in Kourtney’s shot is the Blink 182 drummer! In the background, it’s evident that Travis is driving, keeping his eyes safely fixated on the road.

The next photo in the series shows Travis’ awesome truck — a black and white Ford Bronco in mint condition, elevated from the ground with custom tires and rims. In the following snap, Kourtney shared an artful, blurry selfie, followed by a zoom in of Travis in full driving mode. She finished the slideshow with a look at the vehicle’s impressive rear!

Judging by his ever-growing collection of automobiles, it’s safe to say that Travis loves to go out for a spin. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kourtney gifted Travis with his dream car for his 46th birthday on November 14, 2021 — less than one month after the couple got engaged on the beach in Mexico. Travis shared a photo of himself inside of the car, a Buick. He included a caption alongside the photo, which read, “When your dream girl gets you your dream car.”