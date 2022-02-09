See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy A Romantic Late-Night Drive In His Ford Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Robert O' Neil / SplashNews
Travis BarkerBlink 182 in concert, The Joint, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Jul 2016
Travis Barker of Blink 182 Lollapalooza Music Festival, Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 04 Aug 2017
Travis Barker of Blink 182 Lollapalooza Music Festival, Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 04 Aug 2017
Travis Barker of Blink 182 performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, in Chicago 2017 Lollapalooza - Day 2, Chicago, USA - 04 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker made it clear that they are each other’s ‘ride or die’ in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, are clearly in it for the long haul! On Feb. 8, Kourtney shared photos on her Instagram of a romantic late-night car ride in Travis’ Ford Bronco, which is equipped with stars on the interior roof! Kourtney captioned the series of sweet snaps, “Ride or Die.” Moments after she shared the pics, Travis agreed — commenting back, “you are my ride or die forever.”

In the first photo, Kourtney is giving a sultry look to the camera. Dressed in black, she took a selfie while pushing her hair behind her ears. In the backdrop of the photo, it appears that there are stars in the sky — part of the unique, custom décor in her fiancé’s ride. But when you click on the next photo, the only real star in Kourtney’s shot is the Blink 182 drummer! In the background, it’s evident that Travis is driving, keeping his eyes safely fixated on the road.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked super chic while out to dinner in NYC on October 14, 2021. (Robert O’Neil / Splash News)

The next photo in the series shows Travis’ awesome truck — a black and white Ford Bronco in mint condition, elevated from the ground with custom tires and rims. In the following snap, Kourtney  shared an artful, blurry selfie, followed by a zoom in of Travis in full driving mode. She finished the slideshow with a look at the vehicle’s impressive rear!

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos Together

West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave after dinner with their kids Mason, Alabama, and Atiana at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Judging by his ever-growing collection of automobiles, it’s safe to say that Travis loves to go out for a spin. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kourtney gifted Travis with his dream car for his 46th birthday on November 14, 2021 — less than one month after the couple got engaged on the beach in Mexico. Travis shared a photo of himself inside of the car, a Buick. He included a caption alongside the photo, which read, “When your dream girl gets you your dream car.”