See Pic

Travis Barker Gifts Kourtney Kardashian Giant Disney Statues & Roses For Valentine’s Day

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave after dinner with their kids Mason, Alabama, and Atiana at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
News Writer

Travis Barker went big for his love, Kourtney Kardashian, on Valentine’s Day. Honestly, though, did we expect anything less?

Love is in the air for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way possible, as Kourtney documented via her Instagram stories how her beau surprised her with giant Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues amid a slew of red roses and candles. The reality star shared a video of the lavish display on Monday with Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life” playing in the background. So sweet!

Although Valentine’s Day is indeed the day for lovers, “Kravis” as they’re called, are known to basically have Valentine’s Day every day, often sharing PDA-filled photos and videos with their fans and shouting-out each other just because they’re so in love. In a recent Instagram post shared on Feb. 8, Kourtney took a “ride or die” ride in Travis’ Ford Bronco, which is decked out with stars on the interior roof.  Kourtney captioned the series of sweet snaps, “Ride or Die” while moments after she shared the pics, Travis agreed, commenting back, “you are my ride or die forever.”

Kourtney also showed that she’s still a huge fan of her fiancé’s classic pop-punk band Blink-182. The 42-year-old reality star rocked a white t-shirt with an old photo of the band while she and Travis, 46, went out for a dinner date with her son Mason, 12, to Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Tuesday February 8.

The Poosh founder’s t-shirt was a plain white design as the old photo showcased Travis posed alongside Blink bassist Mark Hoppus and original singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge. The vintage shirt was definitely a sweet and fashionable way to show her support for the band — and her man!

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years: Red Carpets & More

Kourtney Kardashian MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrity arrivals for Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria event, Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021

Similarly Travis also wore a white t-shirt from the brand Local Authority. It featured two hands shaking and said “Don’t Trust Anyone.” He also sported a pair of white denim jeans with black and white photos patched on, and he rocked a chain necklace with a lock for a charm. Since getting engaged back in October 2021, Travis and Kourtney couldn’t seem more in love with each other!