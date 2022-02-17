See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Pouts Her Lips In Cute New Selfies With Daughter True Thompson — Photos

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are looking equally adorable as
they posed for some mother and daughter selfies.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, and True Thompson, 3, posed for some adorable mommy and me selfies. They stepped out for some fresh air and of course stunning lighting for their selfies. The Good American founder pouted her voluptuous lips and let her blonde hair flow as she squished faces with her mini-me. True smiled sweetly at the camera and wore her hair in space buns. She wrapped her arm around Khloe who rocked a neon pink shirt and jewel-studded necklace. Khloe sweetly dubbed that True is “my forever” in the caption.

In the second selfie, True’s adorable pink and princessy dress was visible as she posed with her hands on her chin. The mother and daughter duo clearly have a close bond. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently was surprised her daughter with a precious pet kitty. True beamed as she sported a cheerleading outfit and held up her grey cat who wore an adorable pink jewel-studded collar.

Khloe has also been prioritizing being there for True after the most recent cheating scandal involving her father Tristan ThompsonTristan confessed to cheating on the reality TV star for the third time when he was exposed for getting fitness model Maralee Nichols pregnant. While he apologized to Khloe after a paternity test confirmed he was definitely the father of Maralee’s baby boy, it seems like it’s too little too late.

The jeans designer has forgiven the basketball player in the past but it seems like this time around, she’s ready to move on from him for good. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” a source closed to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Another source echoed the sentiment explaining, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” Kourt’s ready to meet a man who won’t let her down and surely, he will need to win over little True’s behavior.