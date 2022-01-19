Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian ‘Open’ To Start Dating Again After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

Ready for romance? The reality star isn’t closing the door on love after another scandal with her NBA player ex ended their relationship for good.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, isn’t letting Tristan Thompson’s betrayal stop her from finding love. The Good American fashionista was heartbroken after learning the NBA player, with who she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, had fathered a child with a Texas personal trainer named Marlee Nichols. But now that she’s left the athlete for good, Khloe is ready to meet someone new, according to insiders who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” they explained. It seems the star’s inner circle has been urging her to get out there. Another insider told us, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” (Khloe’s camp was also contacted for comment.)

The reality star wants to make sure she’s treated how she deserved this time around. One of our sources said, “Khloe knows her worth, and she’s done with the days of settling for a man who doesn’t deserve her… She is super loyal and committed to a partner and she just expects that in return.”

To make that happen Khloe, who was previously wed to Lamar Odom, is trying to “think outside the box” when it comes to her suitors. “She knows that she has to think outside the box in terms of the type of man she looks for and her family thinks that she should try dating someone not so famous who is not a professional athlete,” our source said, adding, “She is attracted to what she’s attracted to though.”

Another top priority for Khloe is making sure any new man has daughter True’s approval. The insider told us, “She says that her new man must meet her daughter’s approval because True is the love of her life. But she also knows that she has a lot of love to give to someone, and she is ready to open her heart again to someone who deserves her.” And she wants to make sure she sets “a good example” for True “by showing strength and confidence despite people who try to bring her down.” Our source went on, “Khloe has a huge heart and when she loves, she loves hard.”