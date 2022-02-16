‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Trash Angelina Pivarnick After She Allegedly Leaks Wedding Speech

After Angelina Pivarnick allegedly leaked what she thought was a ‘distasteful’ bridesmaids speech, the bridesmaids in question are not too happy.

The girls of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, aka Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww Farley” and Deena Cortese gave a questionable speech at their pal Angelina Pivarnick‘s 2019 wedding to now-estranged husband Chris Larangeira. After the audio of the speech leaked online, they were bullied by many who heard it. Now, the ladies are up in arms yet again since The Sun published a new report accusing Angelina of leaking the speech herself.

Angelina, however, denied the report on Twitter by simply tweeting , “LIES.” Jenni, Nicole, and Deena, however, aren’t buying it, and all posted their contempt for Angelina’s alleged move, with JWoww retweeting Angelina’s denial, adding , “Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop.”

Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop https://t.co/YC60HrrPL6 — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) February 16, 2022



Deena, meanwhile, wrote , “To think she swore on her animals lives she didn’t leak it 😒 I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie.” She added, “I’ve been there for her..and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me … makes me sad. unfortunately I know the source n know it is in fact true.”

She then added , “I’m over it ..started a friendship with her .. but unfortunately was lied to numerous times .. and am truly hurt by her .. the truth is out now .. we know she leaked it.. and we started a friendship on a lie .. at the end of the day you can’t be close to everyone”

Snooki, for her part, also chimed in, tweeting, “Damn this hurts. I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s–t hurts.”

The wedding speech drama played out on the Nov. 19, 2020 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the wedding ended with Snooki, Deena, and JWoww in tears after Angelina slammed them for giving a “distasteful” bridesmaids speech. Two days later, she re-hashed the evening with her now-estranged husband Chris and reiterated that she was “still hurt” by what was said.

“Even if it’s, like, a joke between us, I don’t think it should’ve been said in front of people that don’t know those jokes,” Angelina explained. “I thought it was a little f***ed up.”