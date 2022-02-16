Watch

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Honors Kobe Bryant With Jersey At Rams Victory Parade

Cooper Kupp
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock
Fan holds a flag near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football gameRams Parade Football, Los Angeles, United States - 16 Feb 2022
Fan carries a home-made replica of the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy before the start of the Rams' victory parade in Los Angeles, following their win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football gameSuper Bowl Rams Parade Football, Los Angeles, United States - 16 Feb 2022
(from left) Pricilla Chacon, of Riverside and Cecilia Chacon, cousins with new flags arrive early for the Rams Parade celebrating their Super Bowl win on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Rams Victory Parade, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, United States - 16 Feb 2022
Fans wait along Figueroa street for the start of the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Rams Victory Parade, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, United States - 16 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver showed off his pride for the city with one of its biggest sports icons, while celebrating the Super Bowl win.

Cooper Kupp, 28, paid tribute to late NBA great Kobe Bryant during the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday February 16. The Super Bowl LVI MVP was spotted arriving at the celebration by rocking a black Kobe jersey with both of the basketball player’s numbers from his time on the Lakers (#8 and #24). While he honored the Lakers icon, Cooper did look ready to party, still riding high from Sunday’s victory.

Now that he’s one of the newest editions to the pantheon of great Los Angeles athletes, Cooper was walking up with a red cup in his hand, as he held his wife Anne-Marie’s hand with the other. Other than the jersey, he sported black pants and a cap, along with shades, while getting on a bus through the city.

The Los Angeles Rams were going through the streets to celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13. The team had announced their parade and victory rally on Tuesday in a statement from the team. After the parade, it was set to end with a rally at Exposition Park, outside of the Los Angeles Coliseum, with a requirement for fans attending to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.

Cooper Kupp was all smiles after winning the Super Bowl. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Super Bowl 2022: See All Of The Game’s Biggest Moments

Hailey and Justin Bieber watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
NBA player Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns (L) poses with Kendall Jenner during half time of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022

While the parade is an official celebration not only for the whole team and fans but for the city of Los Angeles, the team already seemed completely over the moon with their Super Bowl victory. While all of the Rams could bask in their championship, it was an especially eventful evening for Cooper Kupp, who was named as the MVP for the game.

Of course, the celebrations immediately after the game weren’t just tied to football! Players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and running back Jake Funk who were only some of the players to be greeted by their significant others on the field. All three players celebrated their victory by kissing their girlfriends (or wife in Stafford’s case).

 

The Rams celebrate their Super Bowl victory. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Still, there was tons of love in the air after the game! Safety Taylor Rapp saw the win as the perfect time to ask his girlfriend Dani Johnson to be his wife, and he popped the question on the field as the team celebrated their win! Of course, she said yes, and fans cheered him on in the special moment, which definitely made his night all the more magical.

 