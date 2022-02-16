Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Honors Kobe Bryant With Jersey At Rams Victory Parade

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver showed off his pride for the city with one of its biggest sports icons, while celebrating the Super Bowl win.

Cooper Kupp, 28, paid tribute to late NBA great Kobe Bryant during the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday February 16. The Super Bowl LVI MVP was spotted arriving at the celebration by rocking a black Kobe jersey with both of the basketball player’s numbers from his time on the Lakers (#8 and #24). While he honored the Lakers icon, Cooper did look ready to party, still riding high from Sunday’s victory.

.@CooperKupp pulled up the Super Bowl parade in a Kobe 8-24 jersey 🐍 pic.twitter.com/3orZuRs1r7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2022

Now that he’s one of the newest editions to the pantheon of great Los Angeles athletes, Cooper was walking up with a red cup in his hand, as he held his wife Anne-Marie’s hand with the other. Other than the jersey, he sported black pants and a cap, along with shades, while getting on a bus through the city.

The Los Angeles Rams were going through the streets to celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13. The team had announced their parade and victory rally on Tuesday in a statement from the team. After the parade, it was set to end with a rally at Exposition Park, outside of the Los Angeles Coliseum, with a requirement for fans attending to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.

While the parade is an official celebration not only for the whole team and fans but for the city of Los Angeles, the team already seemed completely over the moon with their Super Bowl victory. While all of the Rams could bask in their championship, it was an especially eventful evening for Cooper Kupp, who was named as the MVP for the game.

Of course, the celebrations immediately after the game weren’t just tied to football! Players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and running back Jake Funk who were only some of the players to be greeted by their significant others on the field. All three players celebrated their victory by kissing their girlfriends (or wife in Stafford’s case).

Still, there was tons of love in the air after the game! Safety Taylor Rapp saw the win as the perfect time to ask his girlfriend Dani Johnson to be his wife, and he popped the question on the field as the team celebrated their win! Of course, she said yes, and fans cheered him on in the special moment, which definitely made his night all the more magical.