Cooper Kupp: 5 Things About The Super Bowl MVP Who Guided The Rams To Victory

Cooper Kupp is the eighth wide receiver to be crowned Super Bowl MVP. Here’s everything you need to know about the player who brought the Los Angeles Rams to victory.

Super Bowl LVI kicked off Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals went head to head in a ferocious game. The Rams had an impressive season with 15 games won and five lost but the Bengals weren’t too far behind with 13 games won and seven lost. Ultimately, the Rams came out on top with a score of 23 to 20.

While there’s always an MVP that emerges to help their team secure the big win, there are also plenty of key players on each side like defensive tackle Aaron Donalds on the Rams and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Last year’s MVP Tom Brady has retired from the NFL and is now passing on the title to Cooper Kupp. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

1. Cooper Kupp is the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver

Cooper Kupp helped guide the Rams to victory as the team’s wide receiver. The 6’2″ 28-year-old was recruited on the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 as the 69th overall pick and has been playing with the team for his entire five-year NFL career. He also holds the title of Football Championship Subdivision’s all-time leader in receptions and touchdowns. He’s also a part of NFL’s Top 100.

2. Cooper went to Eastern Washington University.

Cooper is a proud alum of Eastern Washington University. Cooper was born and raised in Yakima, WA so he didn’t stray too far from home. During his college career, he played for the Eagles which was one of the top FCS teams. He brought his team to the playoffs for three of the four years that he was there. He also broke the record for most receiving yards out of any college division.

3. Cooper’s dad and grandfather were also NFL players

Football prowess seems to be genetic in the case of Cooper Kupp as both his father and grandfather played for the NFL. His dad Craig Kupp was a quarterback for the Phoenix Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. He was drafted in 1990 not by either of those two teams but for the New York Giants. Cooper’s grandfather Jake Kupp was a football guard Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

4. Cooper has two adorable kids

Cooper is a proud father and shares two kids with his wife Anna Kupp. They share a three-year-old son named Cooper Jr. and a one-year-old son named Cypress. It’s clear that he loves his boys and that his boys love him back just as much. Anna uploaded an adorable Instagram post noting how good of a dad Cooper is. “Daddy, husband, protector, lover, laugh giver, life bringer, hand holder, tear wiper, tickle monster, encourager, leader, best friend, NFL offensive player of the month, etc.. Proud of you, baby,” she wrote in the post’s caption along with a pic of the three boys at a pumpkin patch.

5. Cooper credits his wife for his success

Cooper is obviously an extremely skilled player but he very sweetly does not want to take all the credit for his success. While Cooper put his time into forming a football career in college, Anna took care of their finances. “Without a doubt, there’s no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing,” Kupp said told ESPN. “I really believe I may not be in this — I may not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do.”