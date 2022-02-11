Rams QBs: Meet The Quarterbacks Who’ve Lead The Los Angeles Team Over The Last 20 Years

As the Los Angeles Rams go for their second Super Bowl ring in franchise history, find out more about the quarterbacks that have headed the team over the last two decades.

The Los Angeles Rams have a historic opportunity on Sunday February 13, as they compete in Super Bowl LVI. As the team try to take home their first Super Bowl ring since 1999, they’ll be lead by Matthew Stafford, 34, who has lead the team to a successful season in his first year with the franchise. While he’s the first to take the team to a Super Bowl in over 20 years, the team has had its fair share of all-star quarterbacks, from their time as the St. Louis Rams to their time in Los Angeles. Find out more about all the men who have been QBs for the Rams here!

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford will lead the team as they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI. While 2021 was only his first season in Los Angeles, Matthew proved he was a huge asset for the team, taking it to a winning 12-5 record. Even though he may have only just arrived in the city of angels, Matthew has been playing in the NFL for over a decade. After playing college football at the University of Georgia, Matthew was drafted to the Detroit Lions in 2009, where he played until getting traded to the Rams for the 2021 season.

Jared Goff

When Matthew moved to Los Angeles, the team traded the quarterback Jared Goff, 27, to the Lions for the new player. Jared began starting for the Rams in 2016 (their first season in Los Angeles), along with his predecessor Case Keenum. Jared was the starting QB for all but two games from 2017 to 2020. Jared’s best season with the Rams was in 2018, when he lead his team to a 13-3 record. During his tenure with the Rams, Jared also got to go to the Pro Bowl twice, during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Case Keenum

While his tenure with the team was very short, Case Keenum, 33, played with the Rams during a very big time in the team’s history. He was a starting quarterback for the Rams during the end of the team’s time in St. Louis and during the first season in Los Angeles. He stepped up after his predecessor Nick Foles was benched in the 2015 season, and he started for most of the 2016 season until he was benched in favor of Jared. This also wasn’t his first time with the Rams. He was briefly signed to the team’s practice squad in 2014. Case now plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Case’s time with the team also saw one of its biggest franchises. During a 2015 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Case hit his head on the field’s turf and was checked for a concussion. He kept playing during the game, and after it came to an end, the NFL announced an investigation into why the player wasn’t taken out for a medical check, via NBC Sports.

Nick Foles

After playing his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Foles, 33, got traded to the Rams, whom he led for 11 games during the 2015 season. After he was benched near the end of the season, Nick signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for one year, before making his return to Philly. His time back with the Eagles was certainly a good choice, because Nick led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2017, and he was named the Super Bowl LII MVP.

Austin Davis

The Rams’ 2014 season was evenly split between Austin Davis, 32, and Shaun Hill, 42, with each QB starting for eight games. The season ended up being a flop for the team, with the Rams finishing with a 6-10 record. Austin was released from the Rams in 2015, and he played with a few different teams in the years since. His last stint was playing with the Tennessee Titans before he was released in 2019.

Shaun Hill

Shaun Hill had been brought in for a one-year deal with the St. Louis Rams in 2014. He began the season as the starting QB before being replaced with Austin midway through. After his time with the Rams, Shaun returned to the Minnesota Vikings, where he began his career, and he ended up retiring in 2016.

Kellen Clemens

After the Rams’ starting quarterback Sam Bradford was injured in 2013, Kellen Clemens, 38, stepped up to start the final nine games of the season. It wasn’t the first time that Kellen had started for the team. He filled in for Sam for three games during the 2011 season. The season ended with a 7-9 record for the team, with Kellen having a personal record of 4-5. After the 2013 season, Kellen moved to the San Diego (and later Los Angeles) Chargers, where he played until his final season in 2017.

Sam Bradford

After playing three years of college football for the University of Oklahoma, Sam Bradford, 34, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2010. He earned the offensive Rookie of the Year award for the team and remained a part of the team until 2013. After his time with the Rams, Sam moved to a few different teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and the Arizona Cardinals, where he played three games, before being benched and eventually released.

Marc Bulger

Before Sam Bradford, Marc Bulger, 44, was the Rams’ go-to man for eight seasons. While there were occasionally other starters, Marc started most games for the team from 2002 to 2009. Marc played college football at West Virginia University, and he was drafted to the New Orleans Saints in 2000. He was notably in the same draft as future seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, and Marc was even picked before him. After spending times with the Saints and Atlanta Falcons practice squads, Marc eventually re-signed with the Rams. During his time in St. Louis, he went to the Pro Bowl in 2003 and 2006. After being released from the Rams, he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, before he retired in 2011.