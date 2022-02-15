Watch

Lisa Rinna Gets Compared To Kim Kardashian In Identical $3,690 Balenciaga Gown

Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna
Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna in the front row Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 presentation, Front Row, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Sep 2018
Lisa Rinna People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Dec 2021
Lisa Rinna on the catwalk Dennis Basso show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Dennis Basso, Lisa Rinna, Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin on the catwalk Dennis Basso show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star showed off the bright blue outfit to many fans who felt like she looked like yet another reality star.

Totally twinning! Lisa Rinna, 58, showed off a brand new Balenciaga gown in a series of Instagram posts on Monday February 14. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked glamorous in the bright blue one-piece that had a flowing dress over a tight bodysuit. Lisa looked stunning, but fans couldn’t help but feel like she looked just like Kim Kardashian41, in the same outfit that Kim wore back in December.

Lisa showed off the outfit in a video set to Eminem’“Lose Yourself,” where the camera panned up over her to show the whole look. Other than the outfit, Lisa sported a pair of shining diamond earrings. She captioned the last post with, “Her name is Taffy Aspen.”

Lisa got tons of comparisons to Kim for a new Instagram video. (Shutterstock)

Of course, some fans couldn’t help but notice that the outfit looked just like one that Kim wore back in December 2021. She rocked the same $3,690 Balenciaga dress in a series of posts where she announced that she’d passed the “Baby Bar” exam. One fan called her Lisa Kardashian in a reaction to wearing the dress. “Did you borrow that from Kim K?” one fan asked in a comment.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Craziest Looks Of All Time -- Photos

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West, recipient of The Fashion Icon of 2021 Backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian WestKim Kardashian leaving the The Ritz-Carlton, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2021

Some of the other photos that Lisa shared gave a full view of the dress, while another only gave a sneak peak at the outfit. In the photo showing off the full shot of her dress, Lisa captioned the post, “And Scene… Byeeee B***hes.” Fans yet again made the comparisons to Kim.

The matching blue dress wasn’t Lisa’s only connection to the Kardashian family. Her daughter Amelia Hamlin20, had a brief fling with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex (and the father to her children) Scott Disick38. When RHOBH had a reunion back in October, Lisa spilled some details about the couple’s breakup, including that she didn’t think Scott’s DM drama was “helpful” to their relationship. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she explained.