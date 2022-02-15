Sebastian Stan Becomes The Date Of Your Nightmares In Wild & Bloody Trailer For ‘Fresh’

Be careful about who you meet at the grocery store. Daisy Edgar-Jones crosses paths with the seemingly perfect Sebastian Stan, and she gets more than she bargained for when she learns his unusual appetites.

Fresh follows a woman named Noa, played by Normal People breakout star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has officially had enough of dating and all those pesky apps. However, when she meets a plastic surgeon named Steve (Sebastian Stan) at the grocery store, she decides to give him a chance.

Right away, Steve has a major red flag. He has no Instagram account, which makes Noa’s friend incredibly worried. No Instagram? Suspicious. But at first, he seems pretty perfect.

Noa ends up at Steve’s home, and that’s where things take a turn. He knows that Noa is going to “freak out” over whatever Steve has planned for them. “No games. Isn’t that what you wanted?” he says to her.

Fresh doesn’t give too much away in the trailer, but it’s safe to assume there’s something cannibalistic going on. Seriously, have you seen the movie’s main poster? You can’t just get a perfectly manicured hand in the meat department.

“It’s about giving,” Steve says. “Giving yourself over to somebody. Becoming one. Forever. That’s love.” This role is a far cry from Bucky Barnes and Tommy Lee, that’s for sure!

The movie, directed by Mimi Cave, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Daisy told IndieWire at the festival that Fresh explores “the difficulties we face in the world of dating now and in dating apps, and exploring this general level of fear that we live with as women without really realizing it, of their being a risk attached to a lot of things, even just walking home late at night, or meeting a stranger on a date.”

Fresh marks Daisy’s first leading role after the massive success of Normal People, which also premiered on Hulu. Her next movie role is Kya in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Fresh will premiere on Hulu on March 4.