Whoopi Goldberg Returns To ‘The View’ After Holocaust Controversy

Whoopi Goldberg re-joined the ladies at ‘The View’ table after her suspension, following controversial remarks about the Holocaust.

Whoopi Goldberg is back on The View after a two week suspension following controversial remarks about the Holocaust. The 66-year-old comedian returned to the show on Monday February 14, and seemed excited to be back to work after the time away from the talk show. She also swore to keep trying to have difficult discussions and thanked those who reached out to her following the controversy.

Whoopi’s two-week suspension was announced on February 1, after she had said the Holocaust was “not about race” during a discussion about a school board banning Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel Maus. Upon her return, she mentioned how diving deep into sensitive topics was par for the course on the show. “I missed you all too. There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this, because we are The View, and this is what we do, and sometimes we don’t do this [as] elegantly as we could,” she said. “It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics, and that’s what we try to do everyday.”

 

