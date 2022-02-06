Whoopi Goldberg Will ‘Educate Herself’ During Suspension From ‘The View’ After Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg is ‘going to lay low’ and use her time away from co-hosting ‘The View’ as a ‘learning experience’ after she said the Holocaust was ‘not about race’ during a recent episode.

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, is working on learning what she may not have known before she revealed she thought the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” in a recent episode of The View. The comment caused her to be suspended from co-hosting the show for two weeks and now we’re learning what she plans on doing during that time off.

“Whoopi is going to take this suspension on the chin. She is going to lay low and will take the next two weeks as a way of learning more on what she said to make her better,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She honestly had no intentions for this to become an issue. She realizes she was ignorant, and it is a learning experience, and when she comes back a few weeks from now she will be refreshed and will look to move forward in a positive nature. That’s all she can really take from all of this, learn and move forward and accept her punishment.”

“She is going to use the next two weeks to educate herself more and more about all things that surround the Holocaust and the horrors that happened during it, but she refuses to stop there,” the source continued. “She wants to learn forever both on all of this and anything else that will make her a better person in the world. She is always looking to better herself and will continue to strive to educate herself on so many things that are happening in the world. She’s honestly upset she made people upset and in her 66 years she knows that it is going to take more than two weeks to have people forgive her and she is happy to do the work.”

As far as whether or not a suspension would turn into a permanent firing, an ABC producer, who is Jewish, explained that because of the nature of the talk show, where the hosts are allowed to express their opinions on various topics, “she should not be fired.”

“It’s a commentary show, I don’t think she should be fired,” the producer EXCLUSIVELY shared. “I am against firings in settings like that. It seems to me like she didn’t realize the full implication of her comment, but definitely a dumb thing to say.”

Shortly after Whoopi’s initial comments stirred controversy, she apologized and said she “misspoke” while talking about the sensitive subject of the Holocaust. “It is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception,” she explained during the apology on Feb. 1. “I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”