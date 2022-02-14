Tom Brady Gets Nostalgic For Football & Admits He ‘Wishes’ He Was Working On Super Bowl Sunday

Already, Tom Brady? Less than two weeks after the NFL champ announced his retirement, Tom wished he was playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Tom Brady has yet to fully embrace retirement, it seems. While commenting on his wife’s Instagram, Tom, 44, hinted that had Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrows called out sick during Super Bowl LVI, he’d be on a jet to Los Angeles to play in the big game. “Who is working this weekend?” Gisele Bündchen asked on Saturday (Feb. 12). Tom quickly chimed in. “I wish I was !! [heart emoji].” It seems that the seven-time Super Bowl Champion wished that he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were battling for another title. Instead, Tom watched as the Los Angeles Rams secured the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, giving L.A. another national title.

Fans gave Brady support during his first Super Bowl Sunday since walking away from the game. You are the greatest, though!” wrote one fan. Enjoy yelling at the tv today with friends and family!” “Are you sure you’re not working next Superbowl Sunday” “We do too, but we know you are with your family – thanks for all the great SUPERBOWL memories!” “let’s do it again, pleeeeease! ne more is waiting for you!” “bet you do! ou still have a lot left in you – there will be SO many years to kick back & watch from the sidelines! This feels way premature – Bucs fans [heart emoji you! season tix.”

With such encouragement, Tom may reconsider his retirement. e did hint that this retirement might not be permanent when speaking on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” he said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.” Tom did say that he’s going to stick to his decision to retire. “I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that.”

Tom is not one to fake a play call with his career. In Tom’s retirement announcement, he said he had done “a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked [himself] difficult questions.” Though Tom had always said he wanted to play until he was 45, he saw that he wasn’t giving his all to the sport. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”