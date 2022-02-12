Breaking News

Kodak Black Reportedly 1 Of 3 Victims Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Concert After Party

Kodak Black was among the three victims reportedly shot when gunfire erupted during a fight after Justin Bieber’s concert after party in West Hollywood

Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims shot outside the after-party on Friday night, according to NBC News. A police report previously stated that the victims of the incident were a 19-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male. Kodak was reportedly transported to the hospital while other victims were treated on scene. All victims, including Kodak, are reportedly in stable condition. HollywoodLife reached out to Kodak Black’s reps for comment but received no response.

Rapper Kodak Black has been identified as one of the three people injured after gunfire broke out at Justin Bieber’s concert after-party in LA on Friday. (ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock)

In footage obtained by TMZ, Kodak can be seen leaving the party flanked by an entourage of friends and associates including rapper Gunna. As the group stops to take photos with fans outside the event, a fistfight breaks out among a group standing by a red Ferrari on the street. Chaos continues until ten gunshots send the crowd scrambling in fear.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin arrive at the after-party at Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, where chaos would later erupt. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

Though the motives behind the skirmish are still unconfirmed, authorities had previously shared the incident was not gang-related. The LAPD also shared in a press release that they are currently seeking a black male suspect. HollywoodLife reached out to the LAPD for a comment but received no response.

Kodak’s involvement in the alleged shooting is not the rapper’s first brush with danger. Kodak, who has made headlines in the past for erratic behavior and was even pardoned by former President Donald Trump, also survived an April 2021 incident where Kodak’s bodyguard was shot. The alleged attack, which occurred outside a Florida McDonald’s after Kodak’s performance at the Cultur3 Fest music festival, left the bodyguard hospitalized, although he ultimately survived.