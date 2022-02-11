Coco Austin Gives Fans Rare Look Into Her $1 Million Shoe Closet – Watch

Coco Austin showed fans what the inside of her million dollar shoe closet looked like & the video is serious goals.

Coco Austin, 42, gave a rare glimpse into her shoe closet and it is absolutely incredible. She posted a video to her Instagram, calling her closet the “Coco cave shoe closet.” The walls were completely lined with tons of pairs of shoes, which cost at least a million dollars.

Coco posted the video with the caption. “Some people collect baseball cards, some collect watches, some collect comic books…. I collect shoes!! Over 20 years worth. #shoefreak #heeladdict #shoes #cococave #closets #shoecloset” In the past 20 years Coco has amassed tons of pairs of shoes and each one is better than the next.

From dozens of Christian Louboutin shoes to draws that pulled out to reveal rows of different designer sneakers from Gucci to Dolce & Gabbana – her closet did not disappoint.

The shelves in her closet ran from the floor to the ceiling and every single crevice was covered with a pair of shoes perfectly organized without any pairs looking out of place. The closet is equipped with a leopard print carpet, a massive fluffy red chair, mirrored shelves, and LED lights that run along the sides of each shelf.

This isn’t the first time Coco has shown off her closet, as she constantly posts photos of her and her family in what she calls the “Coco cave.” However, this was the first time she gave an in-depth video of what it looked like and our jaws hit the floor.

Coco loves her shoe closet so much that she once wrote in an Instagram caption, “My shoe closet is the most sexiest place I know so of course, this had to be shot for one of the looks,” regarding a photo of her posing in sexy sheer lingerie.