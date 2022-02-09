Sharon Stone, 63, Is Stunning In Plunging Black Bodysuit & Sexy Thigh-High Latex Boots – New Pics
Sharon Stone’s bringing sexy back at 63, sporting a sultry and stylish look in a new interview. Check out the photos here!
Sharon Stone‘s still got it! The actress posed for a series of artistic, stylish, and sexy photos in Rake magazine recently, sporting a plunging back bodysuit with large, billowy sleeves in one of the shots. In photos you can see here, Sharon paired the look with with thigh-high latex heeled boots, exhibiting her killer figure at 63-years-old.
Moreover, in the article, the Basic Instinct actress noted that she and Princess Diana shared some commonalities, considering how they both came to fame around the same time period. “We got famous in the same generation,” she shared with the publication. “Anywhere one would go who was famous, like Diana, or me at that moment, is that hundreds if not thousands of people would show up everywhere you went.”
The Casino actress continued, “So if I went to a restaurant, for example, by the time I was into the entrée, there would be hundreds of people outside the restaurant. Not sometimes, every time.”
She went on, “Then it would take, like, an army of bodyguards to get me to the car to the point where this army of bodyguards is holding people back. I would have to let everybody else go for their own safety and be last so that I knew that no one was going to get hurt, and by the time I went I would have to dive headfirst through the small hole that was remaining to get into a car, and sometimes the bodyguard had to climb in through the window so as not to be sucked into a violent crowd.”
The mother-of-three also shared that crowds of people would even “pull the bumpers off the car, the rearview mirrors, the license plates” and would sometimes “get on top of the car,” causing Sharon’s team to get cautious. “I would lay on the floor, and friends and a bodyguard would be on top of me, in the hope that the car wouldn’t cave in,” she shared.
Luckily for the Pennsylvania native, the crowds don’t get as crazy rowdy anymore, although her career is still going strong. Sharon has a few upcoming feature films on the way and scored a recurring role in the popular HBO thriller series The Flight Attendant with Kailey Cuoco.