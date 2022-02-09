Sharon Stone, 63, Is Stunning In Plunging Black Bodysuit & Sexy Thigh-High Latex Boots – New Pics

Sharon Stone’s bringing sexy back at 63, sporting a sultry and stylish look in a new interview. Check out the photos here!

Sharon Stone‘s still got it! The actress posed for a series of artistic, stylish, and sexy photos in Rake magazine recently, sporting a plunging back bodysuit with large, billowy sleeves in one of the shots. In photos you can see here, Sharon paired the look with with thigh-high latex heeled boots, exhibiting her killer figure at 63-years-old.

Moreover, in the article, the Basic Instinct actress noted that she and Princess Diana shared some commonalities, considering how they both came to fame around the same time period. “We got famous in the same generation,” she shared with the publication. “Anywhere one would go who was famous, like Diana, or me at that moment, is that hundreds if not thousands of people would show up everywhere you went.”