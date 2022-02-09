See Pics

Sharon Stone, 63, Is Stunning In Plunging Black Bodysuit & Sexy Thigh-High Latex Boots – New Pics

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sharon Stone 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018
'No Time to Die' movie premiere at the Monte-Carlo Opera. This charity screening is organised by the Princess Grace Foundation to support emerging talents in theater, dance and film. For the sum of $ 2,500, a privileged few will be able to attend the evening, with a screening of the film at the opera followed by a dinner in the lounges of the Casino de Monte-Carlo. The opportunity also to pay tribute to Roger Moore who played the secret agent 7 times. Pictured: Sharon Stone,HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco Ref: SPL5261757 290921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Sharon Stone poses on the Green Carpet during the 17th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland, 25 September 2021. The festival runs from 23 September to 03 October 2021. 17th Zurich Film Festival, Switzerland - 25 Sep 2021
Sharon Stone and Roan Joseph Bronstein 27th amfAR Gala, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 Jul 2021 amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, makes a return to its spectacular live events during the Cannes International Film Festival. Alicia Keys headlines the evening which includes an exclusive dinner, auction, multiple performances and a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Sharon Stone’s bringing sexy back at 63, sporting a sultry and stylish look in a new interview. Check out the photos here!

Sharon Stone‘s still got it! The actress posed for a series of artistic, stylish, and sexy photos in Rake magazine recently, sporting a plunging back bodysuit with large, billowy sleeves in one of the shots. In photos you can see here, Sharon paired the look with with thigh-high latex heeled boots, exhibiting her killer figure at 63-years-old.

Moreover, in the article, the Basic Instinct actress noted that she and Princess Diana shared some commonalities, considering how they both came to fame around the same time period. “We got famous in the same generation,” she shared with the publication. “Anywhere one would go who was famous, like Diana, or me at that moment, is that hundreds if not thousands of people would show up everywhere you went.”

Sharon Stone at the amfAR Inspiration Gala, Los Angeles, 2014 (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock).

The Casino actress continued, “So if I went to a restaurant, for example, by the time I was into the entrée, there would be hundreds of people outside the restaurant. Not sometimes, every time.”

She went on, “Then it would take, like, an army of bodyguards to get me to the car to the point where this army of bodyguards is holding people back. I would have to let everybody else go for their own safety and be last so that I knew that no one was going to get hurt, and by the time I went I would have to dive headfirst through the small hole that was remaining to get into a car, and sometimes the bodyguard had to climb in through the window so as not to be sucked into a violent crowd.”

Sharon Stone at the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards, London (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

The mother-of-three also shared that crowds of people would even “pull the bumpers off the car, the rearview mirrors, the license plates” and would sometimes “get on top of the car,” causing Sharon’s team to get cautious. “I would lay on the floor, and friends and a bodyguard would be on top of me, in the hope that the car wouldn’t cave in,” she shared.

Luckily for the Pennsylvania native, the crowds don’t get as crazy rowdy anymore, although her career is still going strong. Sharon has a few upcoming feature films on the way and scored a recurring role in the popular HBO thriller series The Flight Attendant with Kailey Cuoco.