Razzie Awards Troll Bruce Willis Over His ‘Worst’ Performances Of 2021 With Category Dedicated To Him

Bruce Willis is getting recognized for his latest film roles, but not in a good way. He got his own category at the 2022 Razzie Awards for his inferior performances.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzie Awards, are putting a lot of attention on Bruce Willis, 66, this year. In fact, the awards organization (which recognizes the worst performances in film over the past year, essentially the antithesis of the Oscars) gave Bruce his own special category for the 2022 ceremony. It’s called “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” and it features eight of his less-than stellar films that came out within the past year. Poor Bruce!

Bruce’s movies nominated in the category include Cosmic Sin, Out of Death, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Survive the Game, Apex, Deadlock, Fortress, and American Siege. All eight films were critically panned when they came out. Only Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also starred Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, came out in theaters — the rest were all direct-to-video releases. Every single film that Bruce starred in during 2021 was nominated in the Razzies category.

The Razzie Awards nominations were announced on Feb. 6, days before the 2022 Oscar nominations come out. Bruce was mentioned in the organization’s press release. “Here’s a look at what we saw … the excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach,” the press release read. “In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!” The Die Hard star hasn’t respond to his Razzies recognition, but maybe he’ll have something to say once the ceremony takes place on Oscars eve, March 26.

Bruce’s inclusion in the 2022 Razzies shouldn’t take away from his stellar movie career. He’s been in classic films like the aforementioned Die Hard franchise, as well as The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, and Moonrise Kingdom. He’s never snagged an Oscar nomination, but he did win a Golden Globe for the ’80s comedy series Moonlighting.

Hopefully 2022 will be better for Bruce’s career. He’s got a few movies lined up (Die Like Lovers, White Elephant, Paradise City), but they’re direct-to-video. And we know how the Razzie critics feel about that…