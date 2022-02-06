Sophie Turner Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, After Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Girl

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas rocked casual ensembles as they enjoyed a fun-filled day of retail therapy with their daughter Willa.

It’s obvious Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are so in love with their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter for some retail therapy in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 5). The 25-year-old actress cradled Willa in her arms as she walked alongside her pop star husband, 32, during the sunny afternoon outing.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix alum rocked a casual ensemble, as she donned a beige sweat suit. She kept a low profile with a baseball cap and capped off the look with a set of fresh white sliders. Willa looked cute as a button in a tiny pink jumper as she munched on some cookies. And Joe sported a bright red varsity jacket, dark pants and black Adidas sneakers. The happy couple also kept face masks around their mouths to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in July 2020, Sophie and Joe welcomed Willa. The Game of Thrones actress and the “Sucker” singer confirmed their happy news in a statement shared with HollywoodLife: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” The arrival of their baby girl came almost a year after they held a lavish wedding in France. They adorable couple initially tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas ceremony, which came as a surprise to both friends and fans!

Meanwhile, Willa’s uncle and aunt, Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, recently celebrated the birth of their own little bundle of joy. The gorgeous couple confirmed on January 21 that they had welcomed their first child. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Though the baby’s gender or birth date were not confirmed at the time, it has been reported that a baby girl arrived on January 15.