Pete Davidson Reportedly ‘Booed’ At Syracuse Game After Calling City ‘Trash’

After a reportedly not-so-friendly greeting from fans at the Syracuse sports arena, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman asked for a truce with the city on Twitter.

As a stand-up comedian, Pete Davidson has not doubt felt what it’s like to bomb on stage. Hopefully, the experience lessened the blow when he was reportedly booed at a Syracuse University basketball game. The 28-year-old entertainer received the not-so-friendly welcome when he showed up for the match between Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome on Saturday (Feb. 6), according to Page Six. The harsh hello came three years after Pete called the city of Syracuse “trash” during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w7btppnBfE — CBB Review (@CbbReview) February 5, 2022

“Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him,” an attendee of the game told Page Six. “He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.” The source went on to hilariously speculate why Pete was bundled up and keeping a low profile in a hoodie, dark sunglasses and Syracuse beanie during the game. “Maybe because of the single digit temps or perhaps because of the cold welcome from natives.”

Pete was accompanied by businessman and Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman, according to multiple sources for the outlet. In a tweet (above) capturing the awkward moment, the pair could be seen laughing and appearing a bit embarrassed as they were splashed across the Carrier Dome’s jumbotron. During halftime, campus security escorted Pete and Adam to Adam’s million-dollar suite, per a Page Six insider.

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. 🏳️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022

After the game, Syracuse sports journalist Mike Curtis posted a video (above) from Pete to Twitter, captioning it, “After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce.” In the clip, Pete — while sitting in the suite — says with a coy smile, “Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?”

During his chat with Howard Stern in 2019, Pete made the disparaging remarks about Syracuse while discussing his experience filming in the city for his movie Big Time Adolescence. “Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f***ing Ramada.” Ouch. Welp, turnabout is fair play, as they say!