Breaking News

Pete Davidson Reportedly ‘Booed’ At Syracuse Game After Calling City ‘Trash’

Pete Davidson
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

After a reportedly not-so-friendly greeting from fans at the Syracuse sports arena, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman asked for a truce with the city on Twitter.

As a stand-up comedian, Pete Davidson has not doubt felt what it’s like to bomb on stage. Hopefully, the experience lessened the blow when he was reportedly booed at a Syracuse University basketball game. The 28-year-old entertainer received the not-so-friendly welcome when he showed up for the match between Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome on Saturday (Feb. 6), according to Page Six. The harsh hello came three years after Pete called the city of Syracuse “trash” during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him,” an attendee of the game told Page Six. “He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.” The source went on to hilariously speculate why Pete was bundled up and keeping a low profile in a hoodie, dark sunglasses and Syracuse beanie during the game. “Maybe because of the single digit temps or perhaps because of the cold welcome from natives.”

Pete was accompanied by businessman and Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman, according to multiple sources for the outlet. In a tweet (above) capturing the awkward moment, the pair could be seen laughing and appearing a bit embarrassed as they were splashed across the Carrier Dome’s jumbotron. During halftime, campus security escorted Pete and Adam to Adam’s million-dollar suite, per a Page Six insider.

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

After the game, Syracuse sports journalist Mike Curtis posted a video (above) from Pete to Twitter, captioning it, “After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce.” In the clip, Pete — while sitting in the suite — says with a coy smile, “Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?”

During his chat with Howard Stern in 2019, Pete made the disparaging remarks about Syracuse while discussing his experience filming in the city for his movie Big Time Adolescence. “Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f***ing Ramada.” Ouch. Welp, turnabout is fair play, as they say!

 