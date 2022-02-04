Matt Damon Gets Mocked By South Park Over His Crypto.Com Super Bowl Commercial

In the show’s season premiere, Cartman and other ‘South Park’ characters hilariously drag the Oscar winner for his widely panned Super Bowl commercial about cryptocurrency.

No celebrity is ever safe from being skewered by the creators of South Park. Matt Damon just happened to find himself in Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s crossfire once again after they dragged him in their 2004 film Team America. During South Park’s season 25 premiere on Wednesday (January 2), the writers poked fun at Matt for his Super Bowl commercial touting Crypto.com, which debuted in October. The “fortune favors the brave” ad, which equates crypto investing to famous human achievements throughout history, has been widely panned since its release, and now Cartman & company are getting in the mix.

South Park DESTROYS Matt Damon's https://t.co/yye0jLsJV8 ad in season premiere 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6W0yaDzBmJ — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) February 4, 2022

After his fourth-grade class lose its privilege to wear pajamas on the school’s annual “Pajama Day,” Cartman tries to rally the troops. “What does Matt Damon say in the bitcoin commercial? Fortune favors the brave!” Cartman asks his cohorts. Clyde replies, “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money.” Cartman responds, “Yes, everyone did. But they were brave in doing so!” A few more digs at Matt follow, before the writer’s make fun of themselves, admitting the jokes about Matt’s crypto commercial are already dated.

Fans of South Park certainly enjoyed the mockery of Matt, as one tweeted, “The Matt Damon crypto commercial jokes are killing me #southpark,” while another posted, “Every time i see the matt damon crypto ad i just think of the south park bit on him.” Worth noting, cryptocurrency stocks took a major hit recently, which one follower pointed out by sharing, “Tonight’s #SouthPark premiere saw Matt Damon convince everyone to invest in bitcoin, causing them to lose all their money.”

In case you missed it, Matt’s commercial for Crypto.com, a Singapore cryptocurrency exchange, follows the Good Will Hunting vet as he walks through a Museum of Bravery, pointing out “mortals” who overcame their fears to achieve greatness throughout history. “In these moments of truth, these men and women — these mere mortals, just like you and me — as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave,” Matt triumphantly announces.

Back in 2004, Trey and Matt took aim at The Bourne Identity star in Team America by introducing a puppet character who was virtually non-verbal, except for being able to say the phrase “Matt Damon.”