Tom Brady Shares Pics & Video of Gisele, Kids & More In New Video About His ‘Incredible’ Career– Watch

tom brady gisele bundchen
Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock
Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015
It was a family affair! In a new video posted to Instagram, Tom Brady shares intimate clips and photos of wife Gisele, and their children while looking back on his ‘incredible’ football career.

If there’s one thing that comes before even football for Tom Brady, 44, it’s family. In a heartfelt new video posted to Instagram on Thursday, February 4th, Tom looked back on his incredible 22-year-career in the sport he calls “home.” Included in the video were intimate new clips of Tom and his family, wife Gisele Bundchen, 41, and children Jack, 14 (who Tom shares with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, 50), Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. “I have the best memories…my kids were born here,” Tom shares in a voiceover. “I’ll be part of this community for a very long time.”

tom brady gisele bundchen
Tom Brady thanked his wife Gisele Bundchen, his children, and his family in a heartfelt new Instagram video looking back on his career. (Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock)

Tom, widely considered to be one of the greatest football players in history, announced his official retirement on Feb. 1st after over two decades and seven Super Bowl rings. The announcement marked the end of an era in American football, and stars from Shaquille O’Neal to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voicing their respect for Tom’s lengthy career, with Michael Phelps urging Tom to “enjoy the next chapter” and JJ Watt naming him the “Greatest of All Time!” In the caption for his latest video, Tom reflects on the special relationships and memories he’s made on and off the football field, the parts of his career he calls “by far the most meaningful.” Interspersed with footage of a young Tom’s greatest wins and touchdowns are photos of the athlete with his children and Gisele over the years, all wearing his jersey in support at a game or simply laughing together in the comfort of their home. The montage also features footage of Tom’s sisters and mother; in one shot, Tom’s mom, Galynn Brady, 77, is seen smiling while rocking one of his Super Bowl rings.

tom brady gisele bundchen
Throughout his career, Tom Brady shared the love of the game with his family, who were often seen supporting him at his games. (Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Spreading the love right back, Tom’s family’s reaction to his retirement has been positive and sweet. In her own Instagram post, Gisele reminisced on the “beautiful example” Tom has left for future generations in her caption, writing: “Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband.” Gisele also indicated she’s “excited” for Tom’s next chapter, which HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned may include everything from owning his own sports team to getting involved in the film and television industry. Wherever Tom may head next, it’s clear his biggest fans are his own family unit!

 