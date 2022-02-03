‘Growing Up Hip Hop’: Eric’s ‘Fighting’ With His Sisters Over Rumors About Dad Eazy-E’s Death

Eric and Layzie Bone talk about Eazy-E’s legacy in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’preview, and Eric admits to drama with his family over questions about his father’s death.

Eazy-E’s son, Eric Wright (also known as Lil Eazy-E), and Layzie Bone reminisce about the legendary Eazy-E in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 3 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. “That man was a game-changer, and I was there to watch it,” Layzie tells Eric.

Eric says Layzie is like a “big brother” to him. He’s the oldest of all his siblings, so he bonded with Layzie “on a different level” over the years. “He saved our life, man. He took us off the streets, and I was able to raise my family off the belief that he had in our talent,” Layzie adds.

Layzie mentions participating in a documentary about Eazy-E’s life. Eric brings out that it sometimes feels like his sisters “want to find out what happened” regarding their father’s death. Eric is determined to uphold his father’s legacy and not dive into the rumors.

“I’m fighting with my sisters with this documentary from, you know, possibly they want to exhume my father’s body and lies and conspiracy theories, so how are you respecting his legacy and his name?” Eric wonders. He believes the documentary is “going to open up Pandora’s box.”

Eric continues, “These are my sisters. They know my feelings. They know my stance for it but you know they want to find out something that I feel like we should just bury.”

Eazy-E, who founded the iconic rap group N.W.A., passed away in 1995 at the young age of 30. One month after he was diagnosed with AIDS, the rapper died from AIDS-related pneumonia. In the years since his death, there have been conspiracy theories that foul play could have been involved.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.