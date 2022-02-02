See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Strength In Strapless Bodysuit While Wearing $2K Earrings

The reality star shared a stunning photo of herself, rocking a shining pair of Chanel earrings, as she wrote a positive message.

What doesn’t kill you makes your stronger! Khloe Kardashian showed her followers how strong she is with a gorgeous new photo of herself in a strapless, brown bodysuit on Wednesday February 2. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked gorgeous, with her hair tied into a bun, and her long red nails on full-display for the picture, showing off a profile view of herself.

Besides the bodysuit, Khloe accessorized with a pair of huge, vintage-looking, gold Chanel Sunburst earrings, which are approximately worth $2,000, according to their estimated retail value on The Luxury Closet. She captioned the post with a message about how she can handle whatever life throws at her. “The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong,” she captioned the post.

Khloe has shown followers her strength a bunch over the past few weeks amid the paternity drama with her ex and daughter’s father Tristan Thompsonwho was recently revealed to have fathered a son with another woman. After receiving the paternity test results, the NBA star posted a public apology to Khloe on his Instagram Story. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote in a January 3 post. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

Other than reassuring how strong she is, Khloe hasn’t shied away from dropping hints about her feelings about all the drama. She  posted a series of photos of her in a beige bodysuit behind the wheel of her car, with a shady caption that seemed to be directed at her ex. “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she wrote along with the stunning photos. Besides her awesome outfits, Khloe’s also shown some of the work she’s been putting in at the gym, with a photo of her toned back and arm muscles. She’s not letting the difficult time stop her from her workout.

 