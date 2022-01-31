Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless To Celebrate Her ‘Curves’ In Sexy New Good American Ad

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo of herself flaunting her company’s stylish denim jeans while rocking blonde hair and an incredible figure.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is looking amazing in the latest ad photo for her company, Good American! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went for a sexy look when she posed topless while wearing only a pair of denim jeans from her successful brand. She looked over her shoulder at the camera in the pic, which she shared to Instagram on Jan. 31, and covered her chest area with her arms while her long straight blonde tresses hung down.

“WE ARE DENIM,” Khloe’s caption for the epic pic began. “Every size, every rise, every wash to serve your curves @goodamerican.”

Once she posted the snapshot, her fans quickly complimented her with kind comments. “Wonderful woman!,” one fan exclaimed while another simply yet effectively wrote, “Wow.” A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth gushed over how “fantastic” the photo was.

Before she shared her latest photo, Khloe made headlines when a source EXCLUSIVELY told us her opinion on her sister Kim Kardashian‘s new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The insider said she thinks their romance is “awesome” and couldn’t be happier for her big sister.

“She was just as surprised as everyone else when she found out they were into each other. But she seriously couldn’t be happier,” the source explained. “Khloe loves that Pete is super chill and down to earth. She gets along with him really well and thinks he’s absolutely hilarious. Khloe’s so happy for Kim because she can see that Kim is happier than she’s been in a while.”

When Khloe’s not posting pics of herself or praising her siblings’ love lives, she’s spending time being a devoted mom to her adorable three-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. She was recently seen with the tot during an outing earlier this month. The two peas in a pod were sweetly holding hands as they walked by photographers.