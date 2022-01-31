See Pic

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cracks Jokes After Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Are Mistaken For Her & Freddie

Never say that Sarah Michelle Gellar can’t take a joke. The ‘Buffy’ star had a hilarious reaction after someone at the LA Rams game somehow confused Big Sean and Jhene Aiko for Sarah and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Blame it on the excitement of the moment. As Los Angeles Rams pulled off the comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Jan. 30), securing both the NFC Championship and a spot in Super Bowl LVI, the camera panned to the crowd to see which celebs were on hand to witness this win. The jumbotron displayed Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. …except it wasn’t Sarah, 44, and Freddie, 45. It was actually Big Sean and his date for the evening, Jhene Aiko. Sarah quickly pounced on the chance to poke fun at the blunder. “@BigSean, do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” she wrote on Instagram.

The Cruel Intentions star also joked about the mixup on her IG Story. “Um….my big moment at the game? It’s funny though…not the first time I’ve been mistaken for Big Sean.” She also added that “somebody’s about to get fired.”

Sarah was at the game, but she wasn’t with the Wrestling With Freddie host. Instead, Sarah’s date was Elsa Collins, a social impact activist, and humanitarian. Apparently, Big Sean, 33, and Jhene, 33, were put on the screen “right after [Sarah] made [her] exit!” according to comic artist Rob Liefeld, who was also at the game. “So funny!” “I personally couldn’t tell the difference between you two,” wrote one fan. “you guys are twins!” added another. “Separated at birth.”

Can you tell which is Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. and which is Big Sean and Jhene Aiko? (Matt Baron/BEI/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Freddie and Sarah will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020. The couple has two children — Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9 – and recently went on a family vacation in Hawaii. Freddie recently told HollywoodLife how he and Sarah have made their marriage work for two decades. “I don’t know if that’s a secret, but we were friends first,” he said during an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She knew what kind of man I was before we ever went on a date. She knew what my moralities were and vice versa. So there was no, ‘Hey, here’s my best self for the first year.’ She already knew I was a big dork who played Dungeons and Dragons, had dad issues, and was an only child. And I already knew that she grew up in this business in New York and that she was an only child.”

“So we could connect on some of our BS, “he added, “and we could call each other out on the other BS without being offended, without getting hurt, while staying humble because the other person was always there to help build you up and not tear you down.”