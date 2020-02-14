Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveal What They Love Most About Each Other

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what makes their relationship work and what they love about each other the most nearly 20 years into their marriage!

It’s always great to find at least one thing that makes you happy with your significant other. Freddie Prinze Jr., 43, was able to name way more than that about his gorgeous wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42, during our EXCLUSIVE interview with him while they promoted their partnership with Cascade’s “Do It Every Night” campaign. “It’s good to have someone in the bed,” he first said about his iconic ladylove. “When you go to New York, you can always get a reservation anywhere you want because NYC loves her and they don’t care who I am.” So what else does he love about her? Something simple: “She still makes me laugh.”

Sarah also got in some kind words about her handsome beau during our fun chat! When asked if there was any secret to making their relationship work after almost 18 years of marriage, the former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star said, “I don’t think there is any secret but I believe communication and trust are key and also making time for each other without the kids.” She also revealed that they are both king and queen of the kitchen with Freddie excelling in cooking and Sarah being a pro in the world of baking with their two kids Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7. She also likes to get “creative” with their lunches! Yum!

Freddie also opened up about what he loves most about being a father to his two adorable children. “Not having a dad growing up and wanting to be a good dad, and then getting the opportunity to be one is my favorite part,” he revealed. “Only people who grow up without a parent can really understand this and not just empathize with it, but when you dream about waking up late at 11 o’clock at night and going to get a midnight snack and then splitting a ham sandwich with your dad- but then you actually wake up and realize that that’s never going to happen, it’s crippling to kids and it definitely was for me. So I always wanted to make sure I was a present, at-home father. It’s why I stopped working, or only working from LA. I wanted to be there for my kids, for the good and the bad.”

Sarah also went into detail over all the reasons why she and Freddie partnered with Cascade and their “Do It Every Night” campaign. “We loved the campaign and immediately started laughing when we read the script. We learned that you can save 100 gallons of water a week by running the dishwasher every night as opposed to handwashing because the sink uses four gallons of water every two minutes. So even if we only have 8 dirty dishes to load the dishwasher with – it’s worth the water saved!” To learn more about the campaign, visit CascadeClean.com.