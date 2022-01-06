Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Rare Family Photos With Freddie Prinze Jr. & Kids On Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar is soaking up the sun in Hawaii on a dream vacation with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children, Charlotte Grace Prinze and Rocky James Prinze

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, started off the new year the best way possible surrounded by her loved ones in the tropics. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress spent some quality time with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 45, and their two children, Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9, in Hawaii. She was able to capture some of the beauty of Hawaii in a precious snap of herself, her husband and two kids in front of a landscape of palm trees and tiki torches.

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the occasion in a little black dress. While she and her husband smiled for the camera, she censored her kids’ faces out of the picture with a gold star emoji. In addition to the family pic, the American actress’ post included a series of highlights from their tropical getaway. “Vacation photo dump (also know as me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures),” she humorously captioned the post. The photo dump ranged from family pictures in the sunset to swimsuit mirror pics to a sampling of a feast they had on the beach.

Hawaii has become a favorite vacation spot for the Cruel Intentions star and her family. The four of them were spotted in Maui less than a year ago in July 2021 and according to her Instagram Stories, they had a blast canoeing. And she even got some romantic one-on-one time in with her hubby Freddie. It’s clear the family enjoys spending quality time together and it’s hard not to when it’s in as amazing of a place as Hawaii.

The star-studded couple adorably met and started dating while they filmed the Scooby-Doo live-action films starring as Fred and Daphne. They tied the knot in 2002, just two years after they started dating. The married couple enjoyed some time to themselves before starting a family and welcomed their daughter Charlotte into the world on September 19, 2009. Rocky was born three years later on September 21, 2012.

Freddie recently opened up on what makes his and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s nearly 20-year marriage so successful. “I think it’s more about the person you’re with and the path that you travel on,” Freddie told HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Do you travel it together? And if you do take separate paths, do those paths lead back to the same one that you started on, or do they take you further and further apart? Sarah and I have always been fortunate enough and thoughtful enough to stay on the same path, even when roads are going to take us away.”